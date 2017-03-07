MarioRugby wrote:
This time its a grade A charge.
How much longer will the club tolerate this lads behaviour? He's a liability.
http://www.totalrl.com/one-player-charged-rfl/
How much longer will the club tolerate this lads behaviour? He's a liability.
http://www.totalrl.com/one-player-charged-rfl/
Such a lazy headline. Have you been watching Leigh's matches this season? Jamie Acton has been the stand out forward this season and apart from the stupid sin bin against Leeds has kept his discipline. This is mainly due to there being no roughhouse tactics that prevailed last season by the Yorkshire mafia and improved refereeing this season. Oh and sorry to disappoint you but he is available for Friday - result!!!