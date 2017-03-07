WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leigh's liability Acton set to be suspended AGAIN!

To add a small piece of proportion Jamie Acton has significant abilities as a player, he is dynamic and adds a great deal to the team.
As he develops as a player he will cement international honours and the idea that he should be 'moved on' is premature.
He will become irreplaceable.

Cokey wrote:
Harold,It's quite evident you have a problem with Jamie,so do the officials. Once again a yellow card SHOULD have been given to Gelling should it not ,Oh and Mc shane @ Cas should it not. Cut him some slack will ya,There are other's worse than him and nothing's done. Lockers swung his arms a few times as well. BTW - Did you see Joel Tomkins with his arm around Jamie's throat during that melee? And jamie didn't respond. I still think he needs to keep working on his silly antagonizing antics,but he is being treated harshly if you ask me.


Cokey as you know I do respect your opinions but I am not interested in other teams players , what I do know is that the key to us being successful this year is good discipline.

I will tell you something more , Harrison Hanson plays it hard and tough and he has been outstanding. You don't see him involved in silly antics putting the team under the cosh by needlessly conceding penalties or getting himself sin binned. The opposition still know he is on the field though as they feel everyone of his collisions. If Acton can put the team before himself he may make something of a player.

Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
Cokey as you know I do respect your opinions but I am not interested in other teams players , what I do know is that the key to us being successful this year is good discipline.

I will tell you something more , Harrison Hanson plays it hard and tough and he has been outstanding. You don't see him involved in silly antics putting the team under the cosh by needlessly conceding penalties or getting himself sin binned. The opposition still know he is on the field though as they feel everyone of his collisions. If Acton can put the team before himself he may make something of a player.


Harold, Our discipline around the ruck is poor,and we concede far too many penalties not clearing and holding down too long,that's not just Jamie,It's others as well,Hopkins come to mind especially at Wigan were it occurred about 4 times(Why don't you mention he's name?). Jamie just seems to be targeted all the time.You might not be interested in other teams players,but I am, when evaluating consistency from the officials. As far as Hansen goes,yes he does play it hard,but so does Jamie and others,but he seems to get targeted.I call it victimization. Iv'e already made it clear on here about his silly antagonizing antics, it's not necessary, and he should stop doing it,but he isn't being penalized for that though is he? You know what? I'm actually surprised no one has mentioned the high tackle from Hock,but then again we're just keeping our beady eyes on Jamie it seems.
Corky take your hands out of Acton's shorts,he has a lot of gong for him but he needs to short his discipline out ,as anyone can see. Has for your mud slinging at other players I fined your Quotes in bad taste????. You should be ashamed :oops:
