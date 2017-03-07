Jamie has made mistakes in the past but on this occasion he seems to have suffered from the new rule that came in this season stating that players should not accidentally damage high profile international wingers - especially if they play for Wigan.....

The tackle may have been clumsy at worst but there was certainly no intent and trying to control the tackle in those conditions cannot have been easy.

What is most irritating is the complete lack of consistency from the RFL - different players different rules it seems. Fine to try to take a player's head off with a swinging arm with clear intent but if a tackle results in a twisted knee on a very slippery surface then it becomes a problem. I genuinely do not get that logic....