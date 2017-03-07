WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leigh's liability Acton set to be suspended AGAIN!

Re: Leigh's liability Acton set to be suspended AGAIN!

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 7:01 am
Markypants Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Can't see anything in that tackle that would suggest Jamie has done anything wrong . I'm the first to admit Jamie does stupid things at times but can't see anything in that tackle.

Re: Leigh's liability Acton set to be suspended AGAIN!

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 7:23 am
maurice User avatar
They are looking to ping him and we need to have a behind closed doors chat with the refs imo

Re: Leigh's liability Acton set to be suspended AGAIN!

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 8:41 am
maurice wrote:
They are looking to ping him and we need to have a behind closed doors chat with the refs imo


Agree we need to understand the refs more, but let's not kid ourselves that they have it in for Acton, he needs to learn quickly or an aweful lot of potential will go down the pan
Re: Leigh's liability Acton set to be suspended AGAIN!

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 10:14 am
Jamie has made mistakes in the past but on this occasion he seems to have suffered from the new rule that came in this season stating that players should not accidentally damage high profile international wingers - especially if they play for Wigan.....
The tackle may have been clumsy at worst but there was certainly no intent and trying to control the tackle in those conditions cannot have been easy.
What is most irritating is the complete lack of consistency from the RFL - different players different rules it seems. Fine to try to take a player's head off with a swinging arm with clear intent but if a tackle results in a twisted knee on a very slippery surface then it becomes a problem. I genuinely do not get that logic....

Re: Leigh's liability Acton set to be suspended AGAIN!

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 10:50 am
I dont think thats the incident he's been cited for. The Clubb incident is more relevant.

Acton doesn't really do much wrong hence the Grade A. Clubb sees him coming round and sticks his arm on Actons shoulder,Acton then removes Clubbs arm using both hands in a dangerous way < thats what I think the review panel have pinged him for.

Hicks didn't react,no complaints from Clubb.Actons mistake was reacting to niggle in the same tackle,had he not swung a couple the review panel would have probably skipped it.
Re: Leigh's liability Acton set to be suspended AGAIN!

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 12:24 pm
Just after the Burgess injury, nuuausala knocks on and Acton goes straight in to tap him on the shoulder,then Clubb pushes him away. This antagonizing is just not necessary. There are still a couple of wires not connected reet in his yed yet. Cmon Jamie sort yourself out.
Re: Leigh's liability Acton set to be suspended AGAIN!

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 12:34 pm
The Burgess tackle, he wraps his legs around Joe's to stop any further advancing. 50/50 for me. I think Mickey may get called in as his tackle on Tony Club looks worse.
