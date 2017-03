GUBRATS wrote: I do hope the Catalan players who were raking the faces of the Widnes players on Saturday are going to get considerable bans



As for Jamie , I don't recall him doing anything , I do recall a few high shots from the Wigan captain

The tackle the left Burgess injured??? think Acton was the one who twisted his leg.Didn't really see a lot in it, but there does seem to be a common theme with him, and would be a massive miss in a massive game - he has been excellent so far