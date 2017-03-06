Here we go with the slightly underwhelming updateBulls Boy 2011 43Johnbulls 43FevGrinder 39glow 38tackler tommo 38BD20 Cougar 35Duckman 34Fr13day 33Bull Mania 32DrFeelgood 32Ferocious Aardvark 32Nelson 31Pumpetypump 31zapperbull 31GazzaBull 30charlie caroli 29jackmac452 29rambull1967 29Sir Harold Facey 29Steel City Bull 28Bullnorthern 27josefw 27Le Penguin 26Bendybulls 25roger daly 25SLPTom 25Bulls4 24Herr Rigsby 24jayb 24ThePimp007 24vbfg 24RickyF1 22Hooligan27 21paulwalker71 21childofnorthern 20Fevxr2i 20tigertot 20BiltonRobin 19broadybulls87 19Bullseye 19bowlingboy 18daveyz999 18Hamster Chops 18Smack him Jimmy 16Bent & Bongser 15Jimmy 4 Bradford 12RAB2411 12Micky the travelling friend 8Broad Ings Warrior 7bobsmyuncle 3MicktheGled 3Only five games this week but nobody got double points for getting the five results correct - we can 'blame' Rochdale for that. Only one person correctly predicted that Rochdale would beat Fev - and they were let down by Swinton!!So, with nobody correctly guessing Larroyer as our first try scorer, it was a week of low scores with most people getting a modest three points - as almost everyone picked Batley, Hull KR and London