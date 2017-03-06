Here we go with the slightly underwhelming update
Bulls Boy 2011 43
Johnbulls 43
FevGrinder 39
glow 38
tackler tommo 38
BD20 Cougar 35
Duckman 34
Fr13day 33
Bull Mania 32
DrFeelgood 32
Ferocious Aardvark 32
Nelson 31
Pumpetypump 31
zapperbull 31
GazzaBull 30
charlie caroli 29
jackmac452 29
rambull1967 29
Sir Harold Facey 29
Steel City Bull 28
Bullnorthern 27
josefw 27
Le Penguin 26
Bendybulls 25
roger daly 25
SLPTom 25
Bulls4 24
Herr Rigsby 24
jayb 24
ThePimp007 24
vbfg 24
RickyF1 22
Hooligan27 21
paulwalker71 21
childofnorthern 20
Fevxr2i 20
tigertot 20
BiltonRobin 19
broadybulls87 19
Bullseye 19
bowlingboy 18
daveyz999 18
Hamster Chops 18
Smack him Jimmy 16
Bent & Bongser 15
Jimmy 4 Bradford 12
RAB2411 12
Micky the travelling friend 8
Broad Ings Warrior 7
bobsmyuncle 3
MicktheGled 3
Only five games this week but nobody got double points for getting the five results correct - we can 'blame' Rochdale for that. Only one person correctly predicted that Rochdale would beat Fev - and they were let down by Swinton!!
So, with nobody correctly guessing Larroyer as our first try scorer, it was a week of low scores with most people getting a modest three points - as almost everyone picked Batley, Hull KR and London
Bulls Boy 2011 43
Johnbulls 43
FevGrinder 39
glow 38
tackler tommo 38
BD20 Cougar 35
Duckman 34
Fr13day 33
Bull Mania 32
DrFeelgood 32
Ferocious Aardvark 32
Nelson 31
Pumpetypump 31
zapperbull 31
GazzaBull 30
charlie caroli 29
jackmac452 29
rambull1967 29
Sir Harold Facey 29
Steel City Bull 28
Bullnorthern 27
josefw 27
Le Penguin 26
Bendybulls 25
roger daly 25
SLPTom 25
Bulls4 24
Herr Rigsby 24
jayb 24
ThePimp007 24
vbfg 24
RickyF1 22
Hooligan27 21
paulwalker71 21
childofnorthern 20
Fevxr2i 20
tigertot 20
BiltonRobin 19
broadybulls87 19
Bullseye 19
bowlingboy 18
daveyz999 18
Hamster Chops 18
Smack him Jimmy 16
Bent & Bongser 15
Jimmy 4 Bradford 12
RAB2411 12
Micky the travelling friend 8
Broad Ings Warrior 7
bobsmyuncle 3
MicktheGled 3
Only five games this week but nobody got double points for getting the five results correct - we can 'blame' Rochdale for that. Only one person correctly predicted that Rochdale would beat Fev - and they were let down by Swinton!!
So, with nobody correctly guessing Larroyer as our first try scorer, it was a week of low scores with most people getting a modest three points - as almost everyone picked Batley, Hull KR and London