To say Tim Sheens said this lad is on relative peanuts salary who else thinks that we have a very good quality player on our hands? Ive been keeping a close eye on our new signings, him in particular and I think he has gone above and beyond my expectations. A real handful with the ball in hand, defensively solid, looks a tad naïve at times but to factor in his age and travelling all the way from Aus to play in these conditions and I really think he will excel in the summer time. Has a natural try scoring game and I reckon its between him, Minns and Qunlan to be top scorer.



From the limited footage I have seen of JBF, he will hopefully be as good if not better. Saw him before the Sheffield game and he said he is another 6 weeks away from playing first team. He is a big lad and is supposed to be the Ken Sio mould, so if he is half as good as Ken then we will have a good player on our books.