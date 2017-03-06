This is a very possible scenario and one that MC would be obliged to consider as Wakefield Council and the RLF close down options around him.



Darlington FC's crazy owner, who made Ted look like John Lewis, build a new stadium as a vanity project, somehow getting the stadium finished without paying the majority of the bills. Darlington FC failed and the stadium was taken over by the Council, then swapped with Mowden Park RUFC, with a huge cash settlement, in exchange for their massive building plot on the other side of Darlington.



The 25000 seater stadium now holds a few lower league RU games and is dormant through the summer apart from a few "events". It would be a perfect fit for a RL club to play through the summer and only an hour away from Wakefield by car or less by train.