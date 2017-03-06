Slugger McBatt wrote: But it requires the desire of the club owner to move. I doubt Ken Davey would be too interested. MC might be, because he can't see a future ahead because of the ground issue. Having awkward fixtures isn't quite the same as having a ground the RFL won't allow in Super League.



The difference will be about the branding.



Let's say we move to Bristol. Is it Bristol Trinity with the same badge? That is, a name and badge that are all about Wakefield, not Bristol, or is it really MC investing in a club a long way from home that will have council and RFL backing and closing down his Wakefield operation?

Its more than just awkward fixtures, its a case of selling our game short and the RFL needs to crack down on it - like they did last week.Wigans owners might be willing to sell on, especially if they're more interested in soccer.Ken Davy deserves the title of Giant for all he's done for his club, but wont be there forever.MC is a businessman. and has already threatened to quit the city.Koukash - who knows what he will do? He might really fancy having a SL team in London (or New York?).Might be some interesting times ahead!!!