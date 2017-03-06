WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL clubs re locating ?

Re: SL clubs re locating ?

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 3:32 pm
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Sounds like a bit of a life line for us, lets get the hell out of BV and Wakefield and get to Barnsley or Doncaster where we would be welcomed by local council and not abused like we are now by Box and his cabinet of sycophants


Doncaster RLFC might not be too happy about that - although we could merge with Donny and Sheffield, play at the Keepmoat and just be called Trinity. Maybe we could get the cast of The Matrix to launch the club.

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 3:40 pm
Slugger McBatt wrote:
But it requires the desire of the club owner to move. I doubt Ken Davey would be too interested. MC might be, because he can't see a future ahead because of the ground issue. Having awkward fixtures isn't quite the same as having a ground the RFL won't allow in Super League.

The difference will be about the branding.

Let's say we move to Bristol. Is it Bristol Trinity with the same badge? That is, a name and badge that are all about Wakefield, not Bristol, or is it really MC investing in a club a long way from home that will have council and RFL backing and closing down his Wakefield operation?


Its more than just awkward fixtures, its a case of selling our game short and the RFL needs to crack down on it - like they did last week.

Wigans owners might be willing to sell on, especially if they're more interested in soccer.

Ken Davy deserves the title of Giant for all he's done for his club, but wont be there forever.

MC is a businessman. and has already threatened to quit the city.

Koukash - who knows what he will do? He might really fancy having a SL team in London (or New York?).

Might be some interesting times ahead!!!

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 3:44 pm
wakeyrule wrote:
Sure I posted about this earlier - I wonder if a close European city (Paris, Amsterdam, Frankfurt..) would try to entice a ready made big team like Wigan with the promise of their own stadium? Agreed, they're more likely to try and attract a club like us (or Salford, Huddersfield) that struggles, for whatever reason, to attract big crowds.


Amsterdam Trinity - I could get on board with that :lol:
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 3:52 pm
Ideas of lunatics who can't even sort their own back garden out.

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 3:56 pm
No chance of Wigan leaving Wigan. They're too big and guaranteed crowds of 14K plus. Why would they take the gamble?
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 3:57 pm
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Sounds like a bit of a life line for us, lets get the hell out of BV and Wakefield and get to Barnsley or Doncaster where we would be welcomed by local council and not abused like we are now by Box and his cabinet of sycophants


I think the RFL are thinking of a little further afield than Barnsley. If I read the signs, the RFL are content to allow Wakefield to fall on the sword of expansion.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 4:02 pm
Willzay wrote:
Ideas of lunatics who can't even sort their own back garden out.


Nail...head....hit :wink:
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 4:05 pm
Slugger McBatt wrote:
No chance of Wigan leaving Wigan. They're too big and guaranteed crowds of 14K plus. Why would they take the gamble?

Wishful thinking on my part. Anway, Leigh will be bigger than them by this time next year :D
