TrinityIHC wrote: Can't see it - why would the game risk losing a top flight heartlands club on the off chance it takes root in another city? Especially after all the other failed projects like Paris & Crusaders etc.



I suppose though if it were going to happen, we'd be high on the list given the current stadium predicament

Sure I posted about this earlier - I wonder if a close European city (Paris, Amsterdam, Frankfurt..) would try to entice a ready made big team like Wigan with the promise of their own stadium? Agreed, they're more likely to try and attract a club like us (or Salford, Huddersfield) that struggles, for whatever reason, to attract big crowds.