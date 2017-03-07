Trainman wrote: If a business wants to relocate I don't see why it shouldn't be able to though I'd be mightily peeved if it was my club.



I'm in favour of expansion and believe it is vital to the future of the sport. I think the current idea with Toronto and Toulouse working their way (hopefully) up the leagues is the right way to go. The clubs can then be built on decent foundations and hopefully set up a decent youth development system to produce their own players, that imo should be a condition of being allowed into the leagues (and for those already there but that's another debate).

All the talk of setting up a decent youth structure is just nonsense.So you take a club from the heartlands, where they are surrounded with a host of amateur clubs all feeding players towards their local club (notwithstanding the face that Wigan and Leeds will hoover up just as much of the talent that they can) and drop that club into a new area, where RL may not even be played at school and where there are no amateur clubs.How the hell do they set up a decent youth structure ?The only way that they can succeed is to be given plenty of extra cash to sign "ready made players" or retain a strong base where they previously were and literally just play their SL games in the new location.They could start the grass roots stuff but, as we have seen with London, this takes decades.