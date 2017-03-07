It's almost 23 years now (1994) the "Framing the Future" document was in draft form. The game is no further on, lots of Superleague don,t own there own stadiums, rely on imported overseas talent and exist on stagnant insufficient funding.



Relocation, how much money figure would you put on it, should we start at 30 million over a 5 year plan. Say 20 million for a new stadium and 2 million a year for player relocation and fan base instability.



We,ve had these nomadic aspirations for decades now, the expansion idea looked promising at one point for the Newcastle area and the West Midlands area.

Maybe send Leeds to Newcastle and Warrington to Coventry for a season experiment!