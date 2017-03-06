|
wire-quin wrote:
There a team sat in London the most important city in the country that needs promoting without any rebranding.
There are numerous RL teams within 30 mins of either Manchester or Liverpool who have seemingly not tapped into their potential big city support base.
Mon Mar 06, 2017 7:10 pm
shinymcshine wrote:
If you want football fans (lapsed or active) to start following RL in the summer then you might need to simplify the league system into a format that is universally understood.
Mon Mar 06, 2017 7:19 pm
wrencat1873 wrote:
Dont just pick on Wakefield and Salford.
I'd like Leeds to move as far away as possible
Seriously though, our game just doesn't have a high enough profile to move clubs around.
However, it may just be possible to "sell" a franchise to football club but, without some kind of guarantee of SL status for "x" years, who the hell would invest significant sums of cash on a possible, maybe.
You do wonder where all this emanated from and who is behind it.
Is it some kind of "leak" from HQ or just a speculative journalist.
As I put on the Toronto thread , I'd guess this was the intention of Mr Perez when he bid to buy Leigh in 2014 , get promoted into SL , then relocate to Toronto and either drop Leigh completely or use them as a feeder club in the Championship/C1
Mon Mar 06, 2017 7:38 pm
Ship's Cat wrote:
I was converted to RL many years ago after growing disillusioned with the direction of top flight football under Sky.
After realising that pound for pound the entertainment was better, I actually started following Saints home and away trying to get to as many games as possible.
It was probably the most enjoyable time I've had for enjoying live sport (been to many football major events etc) and I thought the fact that there was little travelling to do only encouraged me to visit more away grounds.
The one thing I never understood was RFL's attitude towards it's traditional clubs and support. I'm an outsider to the RL family, but I always got the sense that for some reason Featherstone, Leigh, Hull KR etc were somehow seen as expendable in the pursuit of pots of gold at the end of rainbows in Paris, London and Wales.
Seems to be happening again and it's sad to see.
To me the RFL should be looking much closer to home and ensuring that there are no more Bradford style meltdowns.
Featherstone is expendable. It is a tiny location built around Post Office Road. It is a little red pimple on the bum of the United Kingdom.
Leigh is a suburb of Wigan and deserves no respect other than for the Leigh Sports Village where, at the behest of Nigel Wood, important international are held before a crowd of less than 10,000.
Hull KR does deserve respect because it can mobilise over 8,000 fans to home games.
Mon Mar 06, 2017 8:22 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
They all deserve respect and the opportunity to compete.
Each have played some part in the rich history of the game on these shores and could do again.
Mon Mar 06, 2017 8:24 pm
Not a fan of this idea, it just isn't part of the British sporting culture. Yes Wasps have done well so far, but its early days and who's to say what a downturn in form would do? despite all the hype, great ground MKDons are still in football's 3rd tier and are currently one place below the re-born Wimbledon team who started from the very bottom.
Best to keep following the strategy that Toulouse and now Toronto are following IMO, start low where costs and risk is lower, build a winning team (nothing brings the fans in like a winning side, regardless of the standard of opposition) and grow from there. We've been there and been burnt several times with the 'throw the team in SL, hand out free tickets and hope for the best' model.
I do agree that we should be looking to build in Manchester, Liverpool & Newcastle though, but not convinced on Coventry, the crowd at the 4 Nations game was mediocre for a double-header, Wasps have taken over the town, and it is a massive ground to fill (32k)
Mon Mar 06, 2017 8:25 pm
I like the sound of the Wolverhampton Warriors
Mon Mar 06, 2017 11:03 pm
Him
SmokeyTA wrote:
It does seem an oddly specific and irrelevant idea.
I can only see it coming out now as either a naive attempt to strong arm a council or there is something in the pipeline. It would be awfully random for that information to just come out
I think it's the former rather than the latter. I assume it's in response to some of the West Yorkshire clubs struggles with their local councils over stadiums at the moment.
Tue Mar 07, 2017 4:36 am
I don't think there are enough gimmicks in Rugby league me.
Tue Mar 07, 2017 5:56 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Are you completely insane, what a stupid response. Leigh deserve no respect, if it wasn't for them and others, Catalans, Toulouse etc would have a game to play, idiot
