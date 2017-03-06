Not a fan of this idea, it just isn't part of the British sporting culture. Yes Wasps have done well so far, but its early days and who's to say what a downturn in form would do? despite all the hype, great ground MKDons are still in football's 3rd tier and are currently one place below the re-born Wimbledon team who started from the very bottom.
Best to keep following the strategy that Toulouse and now Toronto are following IMO, start low where costs and risk is lower, build a winning team (nothing brings the fans in like a winning side, regardless of the standard of opposition) and grow from there. We've been there and been burnt several times with the 'throw the team in SL, hand out free tickets and hope for the best' model.
I do agree that we should be looking to build in Manchester, Liverpool & Newcastle though, but not convinced on Coventry, the crowd at the 4 Nations game was mediocre for a double-header, Wasps have taken over the town, and it is a massive ground to fill (32k)