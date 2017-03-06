Ship's Cat wrote:

I was converted to RL many years ago after growing disillusioned with the direction of top flight football under Sky.



After realising that pound for pound the entertainment was better, I actually started following Saints home and away trying to get to as many games as possible.



It was probably the most enjoyable time I've had for enjoying live sport (been to many football major events etc) and I thought the fact that there was little travelling to do only encouraged me to visit more away grounds.



The one thing I never understood was RFL's attitude towards it's traditional clubs and support. I'm an outsider to the RL family, but I always got the sense that for some reason Featherstone, Leigh, Hull KR etc were somehow seen as expendable in the pursuit of pots of gold at the end of rainbows in Paris, London and Wales.



Seems to be happening again and it's sad to see.



To me the RFL should be looking much closer to home and ensuring that there are no more Bradford style meltdowns.