Funny you should mention LA.....



Los Angeles, up until last year, was probably the most important city in the NFL. Every team that was in a deadlock with their local government over a new stadium, or stadium upgrade, could simply threaten to move to LA, and use it as a bargaining chip. We've since seen Oakland Raiders do it with Las Vegas, and I'm sure we'll get one soon enough threatening to move to London, Toronto or Mexico City.



I don't think that we'll see a Super League team suddenly become "Coventry Trinity", but I could certainly see a team making such suggestions in order to sharpen the mind an unhelpful councillor or two who really should have done a lot more to enforce a section 106 planning condition. Of course, that threat is pretty empty if the RFL were unlikely to ever approve such a move, but now it would seem that Red Hall would happily wave it through if it ever came to that.



The only question then is how much do those clubs bring to their local economy? If a club doesn't bring any sort of notable value to its town or city, then such a threat probably doesn't carry much weight. If they do, then it does potentially become an economic and political argument. There is currently a lot of pressure on Leeds City Council regarding the situation at Headingley, given the value that interational cricket has on the local economy.