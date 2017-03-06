WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Super League clubs could be allowed to relocate south â€“ or a

Mon Mar 06, 2017 4:39 pm
wakeyrule
Oakland Raiders were LA Raiders, so they're really being pimped around the place!

Re: Super League clubs could be allowed to relocate south â€“

Mon Mar 06, 2017 4:53 pm
bramleyrhino
Funny you should mention LA.....

Los Angeles, up until last year, was probably the most important city in the NFL. Every team that was in a deadlock with their local government over a new stadium, or stadium upgrade, could simply threaten to move to LA, and use it as a bargaining chip. We've since seen Oakland Raiders do it with Las Vegas, and I'm sure we'll get one soon enough threatening to move to London, Toronto or Mexico City.

I don't think that we'll see a Super League team suddenly become "Coventry Trinity", but I could certainly see a team making such suggestions in order to sharpen the mind an unhelpful councillor or two who really should have done a lot more to enforce a section 106 planning condition. Of course, that threat is pretty empty if the RFL were unlikely to ever approve such a move, but now it would seem that Red Hall would happily wave it through if it ever came to that.

The only question then is how much do those clubs bring to their local economy? If a club doesn't bring any sort of notable value to its town or city, then such a threat probably doesn't carry much weight. If they do, then it does potentially become an economic and political argument. There is currently a lot of pressure on Leeds City Council regarding the situation at Headingley, given the value that interational cricket has on the local economy.
Re: Super League clubs could be allowed to relocate south â€“

Mon Mar 06, 2017 5:17 pm
wrencat1873
It's a good point that you make about bringing in visitors etc.
Catalan did not have their local authority on board in the early days but, once they saw the opportunity of some decent tourist revenue, they quickly jumped on board.
500/1000 people coming across 11+ times a year will give their economy a boost.
That equates to 30,000 ish hotel beds + spend in the local bars and shops.
Of course, that wouldn't be the case in Barnsley or Sheffield but, if the local councils work with the clubs, there is a chance to boost the local economy with various add on's.

Re: Super League clubs could be allowed to relocate south â€“

Mon Mar 06, 2017 5:38 pm
bramleyrhino
wrencat1873 wrote:
It's a good point that you make about bringing in visitors etc.
Catalan did not have their local authority on board in the early days but, once they saw the opportunity of some decent tourist revenue, they quickly jumped on board.
500/1000 people coming across 11+ times a year will give their economy a boost.
That equates to 30,000 ish hotel beds + spend in the local bars and shops.
Of course, that wouldn't be the case in Barnsley or Sheffield but, if the local councils work with the clubs, there is a chance to boost the local economy with various add on's.


There's a political argument as well. Would any sitting councillor or MP want to stand for re-election having just seen the local rugby team (in some cases in RL land, the only thing that puts that town on the map) up sticks and move on?

I absolutely get that life isn't easy for local authorities at the moment and there's an ethical argument about sports clubs (which are ultimately private enterprises) making demands in the context of everything else councils are dealing with, but a rugby club with 7,000 supporters is a rugby club with 7,000 potential voters - all of whom have something in common.
Re: Super League clubs could be allowed to relocate south â€“

Mon Mar 06, 2017 5:46 pm
SmokeyTA

What's the value in buying Wakefield and moving them lock stock and barrell to wherever if by the time you move them or shortly after Wakefield have been relegated?

And if you can buy your way in to super league why not just do that? Why as a sport would we be better off selling Wakefield or Salford or anyone else and moving them to some where else. Why not just sell a new SL spot
c}