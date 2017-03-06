WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Super League clubs could be allowed to relocate south â€“ or a

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Super League clubs could be allowed to relocate south â€“ or a

 
Post a reply

Re: Super League clubs could be allowed to relocate south â€“

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 1:30 pm
Ste100Centurions Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1361
Can't wait ......

Leigh-On-Sea 'till I die !!!

Re: Super League clubs could be allowed to relocate south â€“

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 1:32 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7581
LifeLongHKRFan wrote:
But its not impossible and can be done. While not at the same level, Sheffield and Gateshead did it. With enough will it can be done. People will always find a way. Mark Aston is testament to that.


Yes, but, if we are talking SL "franchises" being give out to the "most worthy clubs" then all of the power would be with the governing body and those clubs who dance to their tune.
What is interesting is that, IIRC, Trinity were "blocked" from moving outside the City by the RFL and there is the biggest problem.
You couldn't trust the RFL to do this properly and they would make a complete mess of things, further damaging the game.
The sport certainly does need to think about where it is going and if a magic wand could be waved, it would be a "better product" if we had a true national league.
THe parochial nature of the sport is both its strength and its major weakness.
However, ultimately, for pro sport to succeed and become more attractive to the TV companies, which are clearly, the largest source of revenue to all major sport's, RL has to become more diverse.

Re: Super League clubs could be allowed to relocate south â€“

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 1:48 pm
moto748 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2218
Gallanteer wrote:
Some questions/comments...

High Wycombe to Coventry is about an hour. Wakey (for instance) to Coventry or Newcastle is 2+ hrs. That makes a lot of difference to existing fans for both clubs.

So what happened to existing Wasps fans?
1. Still have season passes
2. Go to irregular home games
3. Don't attend matches
4. Given up on the team completely

Yes you may get some new fans going, but if the fan base is going to end up equal or less than it's current fanbase, what's the point? RL is hardly very good at selling itself is it? (I'm looking at you Red Hall and Eddie Stobart).


Wasps are a bit of a special case, though; they are top of the league and beating all comers, so they are bound to attract (new) fans.

That wouldn't apply to any SL side in the same situation.

Re: Super League clubs could be allowed to relocate south â€“

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 2:43 pm
shinymcshine Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1207
LifeLongHKRFan wrote:
It's not going to happen. Lets take Wakefield as an example. If Mr Carter was to up sticks and take them to Coventry or Dublin, another RL club would form in Wakefield and call themselves Wakefield Trinity or similar. A bit like when Sheffield moved to Huddersfield or Gateshead to Hull.



That's not a reason for it not to happen, but a statement of things that might occur if it does happen.

It could make financial sense for a club to relocate from an area with a dense concentration of RL teams, all competing for a limited support, to an area where there is potential for +10K crowds, whilst retaining its league status.

Like you said this does not rule out a phoenix club rising in that original area, starting from the bottom up.

Re: Super League clubs could be allowed to relocate south â€“

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 2:59 pm
bezzerscr Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:24 am
Posts: 611
Location: Hyde
So to be clear the RFL are open to moving a club anywhere they feel is OK.
Is this the same RFL that stops clubs trying to make a few quid by giving players an unusual shirt number.
I always thought they'd learnt a lesson with franchising. Guess we learn something every day

Re: Super League clubs could be allowed to relocate south â€“

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 3:26 pm
LifeLongHKRFan User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1668
Just to be clear, I am all for expansion. However, moving clubs will not work because of the reasons I stated. The club moved to Coventry would be in effect the same as just starting a new club in Coventry and relegating the old club to the lower echelons of the league structure.

Re: Super League clubs could be allowed to relocate south â€“

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 3:38 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4108
Location: Carcassonne, France
Salford has few supporters in Salford, so moving the club to Newcastle, and renaming it Newcastle Red Devils would be good for the team.

Wakefield is in a similar situation and would be better off in Coventry where it would have a new fan support base. Coventry-Wakefield Trinity has a nice ring about it.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: Super League clubs could be allowed to relocate south â€“

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 3:43 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6052
Only in rugby league could the governing body be obsessed with such a ludicrous idea.

Re: Super League clubs could be allowed to relocate south â€“

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 3:47 pm
Gallanteer User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed May 02, 2012 11:51 am
Posts: 645
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Salford has few supporters in Salford, so moving the club to Newcastle, and renaming it Newcastle Red Devils would be good for the team.

Wakefield is in a similar situation and would be better off in Coventry where it would have a new fan support base. Coventry-Wakefield Trinity has a nice ring about it.


Coventrinity?

Birmingham Devils might be doable although Manchester Devils is more likely and just stay where they are but claim the moving cash.

Move the Bulls to Scotland and rename them Aberdeen Angus?

It simply isn't going to happen, but the names are fun to play with.
Last edited by Gallanteer on Mon Mar 06, 2017 3:51 pm, edited 1 time in total.
And the Geek shall inherit the Earth!

Re: Super League clubs could be allowed to relocate south â€“

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 3:51 pm
Gronk! User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 30, 2009 10:45 pm
Posts: 4795
Willzay wrote:
Only in rugby league could the governing body be obsessed with such a ludicrous idea.


It's a crap nicked idea from American sports.

The St Louis Rams and San Diego Chargers both relocated to Los Angeles and the Oakland Raiders want to move to Las Vegas...all that has happened in the last ~18 months. It's happened a number times in America in the past beyond that.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: dodger666, Gallanteer, JEAN CAPDOUZE, Karen, Leyther Always, MadDogg, moto748, pattiecake, pie.warrior, pocket 4's, RichM, rollin thunder, SaleSlim, shinymcshine, SmokeyTA, ThePrinter, wrencat1873 and 159 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,530,7141,92675,8174,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 9th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
SYDNEY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Thu 9th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R2
NZ WARRIORS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
BRISBANE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
HULL FC
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEEDS
v
CATALANS  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEIGH
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 11th Mar : 04:00
NRL-R2
NEWCASTLE
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 06:30
NRL-R2
MANLY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R2
CANBERRA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 18:00
CH-R6
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R2
WESTS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R2
ST GEORGE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
OXFORD
v
WORKINGTON  














c}