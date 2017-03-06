LifeLongHKRFan wrote: But its not impossible and can be done. While not at the same level, Sheffield and Gateshead did it. With enough will it can be done. People will always find a way. Mark Aston is testament to that.

Yes, but, if we are talking SL "franchises" being give out to the "most worthy clubs" then all of the power would be with the governing body and those clubs who dance to their tune.What is interesting is that, IIRC, Trinity were "blocked" from moving outside the City by the RFL and there is the biggest problem.You couldn't trust the RFL to do this properly and they would make a complete mess of things, further damaging the game.The sport certainly does need to think about where it is going and if a magic wand could be waved, it would be a "better product" if we had a true national league.THe parochial nature of the sport is both its strength and its major weakness.However, ultimately, for pro sport to succeed and become more attractive to the TV companies, which are clearly, the largest source of revenue to all major sport's, RL has to become more diverse.