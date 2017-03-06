|
Can't wait ......
Mon Mar 06, 2017 1:32 pm
LifeLongHKRFan wrote:
But its not impossible and can be done. While not at the same level, Sheffield and Gateshead did it. With enough will it can be done. People will always find a way. Mark Aston is testament to that.
Yes, but, if we are talking SL "franchises" being give out to the "most worthy clubs" then all of the power would be with the governing body and those clubs who dance to their tune.
What is interesting is that, IIRC, Trinity were "blocked" from moving outside the City by the RFL and there is the biggest problem.
You couldn't trust the RFL to do this properly and they would make a complete mess of things, further damaging the game.
The sport certainly does need to think about where it is going and if a magic wand could be waved, it would be a "better product" if we had a true national league.
THe parochial nature of the sport is both its strength and its major weakness.
However, ultimately, for pro sport to succeed and become more attractive to the TV companies, which are clearly, the largest source of revenue to all major sport's, RL has to become more diverse.
Mon Mar 06, 2017 1:48 pm
Gallanteer wrote:
Some questions/comments...
High Wycombe to Coventry is about an hour. Wakey (for instance) to Coventry or Newcastle is 2+ hrs. That makes a lot of difference to existing fans for both clubs.
So what happened to existing Wasps fans?
1. Still have season passes
2. Go to irregular home games
3. Don't attend matches
4. Given up on the team completely
Yes you may get some new fans going, but if the fan base is going to end up equal or less than it's current fanbase, what's the point? RL is hardly very good at selling itself is it? (I'm looking at you Red Hall and Eddie Stobart).
Wasps are a bit of a special case, though; they are top of the league and beating all comers, so they are bound to attract (new) fans.
That wouldn't apply to any SL side in the same situation.
Mon Mar 06, 2017 2:43 pm
LifeLongHKRFan wrote:
It's not going to happen. Lets take Wakefield as an example. If Mr Carter was to up sticks and take them to Coventry or Dublin, another RL club would form in Wakefield and call themselves Wakefield Trinity or similar. A bit like when Sheffield moved to Huddersfield or Gateshead to Hull.
That's not a reason for it not to happen, but a statement of things that might occur if it does happen.
It could make financial sense for a club to relocate from an area with a dense concentration of RL teams, all competing for a limited support, to an area where there is potential for +10K crowds, whilst retaining its league status.
Like you said this does not rule out a phoenix club rising in that original area, starting from the bottom up.
Mon Mar 06, 2017 2:59 pm
So to be clear the RFL are open to moving a club anywhere they feel is OK.
Is this the same RFL that stops clubs trying to make a few quid by giving players an unusual shirt number.
I always thought they'd learnt a lesson with franchising. Guess we learn something every day
Mon Mar 06, 2017 3:26 pm
Just to be clear, I am all for expansion. However, moving clubs will not work because of the reasons I stated. The club moved to Coventry would be in effect the same as just starting a new club in Coventry and relegating the old club to the lower echelons of the league structure.
Mon Mar 06, 2017 3:38 pm
Salford has few supporters in Salford, so moving the club to Newcastle, and renaming it Newcastle Red Devils would be good for the team.
Wakefield is in a similar situation and would be better off in Coventry where it would have a new fan support base. Coventry-Wakefield Trinity has a nice ring about it.
Mon Mar 06, 2017 3:43 pm
Only in rugby league could the governing body be obsessed with such a ludicrous idea.
Mon Mar 06, 2017 3:47 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Salford has few supporters in Salford, so moving the club to Newcastle, and renaming it Newcastle Red Devils would be good for the team.
Wakefield is in a similar situation and would be better off in Coventry where it would have a new fan support base. Coventry-Wakefield Trinity has a nice ring about it.
Coventrinity?
Birmingham Devils might be doable although Manchester Devils is more likely and just stay where they are but claim the moving cash.
Move the Bulls to Scotland and rename them Aberdeen Angus?
It simply isn't going to happen, but the names are fun to play with.
Mon Mar 06, 2017 3:51 pm
Willzay wrote:
Only in rugby league could the governing body be obsessed with such a ludicrous idea.
It's a crap nicked idea from American sports.
The St Louis Rams and San Diego Chargers both relocated to Los Angeles and the Oakland Raiders want to move to Las Vegas...all that has happened in the last ~18 months. It's happened a number times in America in the past beyond that.
