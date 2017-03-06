LifeLongHKRFan wrote: 1. Supporters, new owner etc..



2. In Wakefield



3. With whatever players they can get.



They would essentially just re start in a lower division and they would still have a hardcore of 1.5-2k supporters.



Come on Smokey, stop trying to argue for arguing sake.

1. Where are these people now. Wakefield are hardly a club flushed with cash now.2. Where in Wakefield? They are currently tenants to a landlord who doesn't really want them in a stadium that isn't fit for purpose and a new club won't even have that. There isn't a suitable stadium in Wakefield at all and the unsuitable ones already have rl teams in them3.where from?You make it sound very easy when there would be massive hurdles to overcome with likely not very much notice and starting from scratch. They would probably have only 3 or 4 months to organise, get investment, find a stadium, then find sponsors, players, start marketing, start selling tickets get a passable business plan and accepted in to the RFL, all for a club that isn't called Wakefield Trinity. If they don't do it in those 3 or 4 months then they miss at least 1 year, fans will drift away and to other clubs and it's pretty much over.