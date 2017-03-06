It's not going to happen. Lets take Wakefield as an example. If Mr Carter was to up sticks and take them to Coventry or Dublin, another RL club would form in Wakefield and call themselves Wakefield Trinity or similar. A bit like when Sheffield moved to Huddersfield or Gateshead to Hull.
