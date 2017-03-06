WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Super League clubs could be allowed to relocate south â€“ or a

Mon Mar 06, 2017 10:39 am
bramleyrhino User avatar
Joined: Fri Mar 15, 2002 4:39 pm
Posts: 11912
Location: Leeds 13
In today's Guardian....
https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2017/mar/06/super-league-clubs-could-relocate-south-or-abroad
Re: Super League clubs could be allowed to relocate south â€“

Mon Mar 06, 2017 11:12 am
wire-quin User avatar
Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5095
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
Not before time the RFL switched on to something like this. Lets hope a few move
Mac out!

Re: Super League clubs could be allowed to relocate south â€“

Mon Mar 06, 2017 11:16 am
The Devil's Advocate User avatar
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm
Posts: 3094
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
Jeez, I bet Michael Carter's been on the blower already.

Tomar Trinity's got a nice ring about it.
The Big Society - Dave Cameron 2010.

The Shared Society - Theresa May 2016.

No such thing as society - Margaret Thatcher 1987.

Re: Super League clubs could be allowed to relocate south â€“

Mon Mar 06, 2017 11:19 am
LifeLongHKRFan User avatar
Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1665
It's not going to happen. Lets take Wakefield as an example. If Mr Carter was to up sticks and take them to Coventry or Dublin, another RL club would form in Wakefield and call themselves Wakefield Trinity or similar. A bit like when Sheffield moved to Huddersfield or Gateshead to Hull.

Users browsing this forum: altofts wildcat, bramleyrhino, Cronus, fun time frankie, Grimmy, Hessle rover, Jimbo_Returns, Kelvin's Ferret, Kiyan, MollySylphrena, nadera78, roopy, Roy Haggerty, SaleSlim, sanjunien, SmokeyTA, The Devil's Advocate, TrinityIHC, Willzay, wire-quin and 182 guests

