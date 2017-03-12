SirStan wrote: I never said it was massive.....

To be fair Stan it is pretty impressive and you should be proud of it, but made me laugh when you said you didn't want to be like us going on about massive support, all through out the off season and every week There is a game, Rovers social media is talking about crowds etc all the time, I've even seen a few posts from fans claiming they should be back in SL based on you home and away support.I went to Hudds away last year with some Rovers mate, and they were half the estimated amount that went to Dewsbury today, so are these extra going as it's guaranteed a win?