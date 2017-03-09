WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Away Support

Thu Mar 09, 2017 4:18 pm
robinrovers10 wrote:
I hate Leigh fans nearly as much as I hate FC fans


I didn't expect such an empathetic and wealthy man to be so full of hate.
Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:55 pm
barham red wrote:
I agree, I was actually shocked at some of the attendances, eg. Rochdale average sub 500, and it makes you wonder how they can run as a viable business.

The game at all levels seems to be in a rut and us playing mister Billy big nuts whilst playing at little school will do us no favours.

I assume non of us now what the actual detail of the 'negotiations' between us and Sheffield entail but I would expect Sheffields representatives to get the best return for their money. We will no doubt be trying to convince them that charging less will have a +ve effect on the final figure, isn;t that what business is about.

Just as a final point, I believe we are charge the highest ticket prices in the league, most clubs will come expecting a spanking so why would they turn up on a freezing Sunday, pay a premium price to see a rout??

I remember when we played Wigan, with a depleted squad, knowing we was going to take a pummeling (and we did) and took about 150 fans. I;m not ashamed to say I gave that one a miss as I wasn't spending my hard earned to watch that. Think some of our fans need a bit of perspective.


Good post, I think that everyone need to put things in a little perspective. The reality is that rugby League is a minority sport and we struggle. Super League in reality is all there is (that is not a dig). It's sad that this sport cannot take off.

Sheffield is a huge city with the ability to attract I would think some decent support, it's really sad that they can't. I don't understand it, I went to Uni in sheff and went to support them in Sl as couldnt afford to get back to hull each weekend. Sad state of affairs and to bring 16 fans IMO is pathetic. The city is 3 times hull's size, someone should get the blame for this.
Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:32 am
DGM wrote:
I didn't expect such an empathetic and wealthy man to be so full of hate.


Wealth doesn't come into the equation for the unwashed side of Hull, when your chairman employs woman to stand on Anlaby Road begging people to buy a ticket for £2. "if your not on the rob or shooting heroin tonight you can watch FC for £2" was the sales pitch I was told.

(By the way I am typing this whilst sat on a plush leather executive swivel chair, looking out on my very expensive Japanese car)
Fri Mar 10, 2017 12:56 pm
robinrovers10 wrote:
Wealth doesn't come into the equation for the unwashed side of Hull, when your chairman employs woman to stand on Anlaby Road begging people to buy a ticket for £2. "if your not on the rob or shooting heroin tonight you can watch FC for £2" was the sales pitch I was told.

(By the way I am typing this whilst sat on a plush leather executive swivel chair, looking out on my very expensive Japanese car)


Daewoo's are South Korean Tony
Sat Mar 11, 2017 10:01 am
hull smallears wrote:
Daewoo's are South Korean Tony


Not Lexi (plural) they are the Japanese Mercedes
Sat Mar 11, 2017 9:24 pm
Be careful robin rovers 10 .I'm now receiving lovely private messages from certain scabrous curly turds.the rules are they can call hell out of us but any pelters back their feelings are hurt.find it quite funny really

Sun Mar 12, 2017 3:22 pm
craig hkr wrote:
Be careful robin rovers 10 .I'm now receiving lovely private messages from certain scabrous curly turds.the rules are they can call hell out of us but any pelters back their feelings are hurt.find it quite funny really


Still hurts doesn't it...
Sun Mar 12, 2017 7:33 pm
1,800 Rovers fans (estimated) today providing a welcome cash boost for Dewsbury. I even put on the bucket collection for hospital radio.
