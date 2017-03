rover 2000 wrote: people have there own opinions about all matters, the Sheffield poster was having a go at the club I support so I replied, then your obsession about ben cockayne kicks in,, your assuming again, that everybody who dosent agree with you loves ben cockayne some people can speak for themselves rightly or wrongly its a forum , what gives you the right to tie certain people to ben cockayne ive never met him you should take up your issue with him

Im with you on this one, the kid made a huge mistake 10 years ago, who didn't make mistakes in their 20s? might not be as bad as he did, but what he does for the club with fundraising efforts for the RSG, plus its undisputed in the fact he bleeds red and white and loves this club to bits. Loyalty is a hard thing to find in sport, one thing you cannot question is that he is as loyal as they come. That and the fact he has played some bloody good rugby for us over the years.