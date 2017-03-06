WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Away Support

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 9:28 pm
Am I the only one slightly embarrassed by this whole focus on away fan numbers? It's hardly coming as a surprise that fans are few & far between at this level of the game now is it? It's all sounding a bit HullFC to jizz on about massive support.

Re: Away Support

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 9:33 pm
rover 2000 wrote:
the point is why should KR subsidise you, don't tell me your all skint in Sheffield, east hull has the highest unemployment in the country, we are loyal supporters , you reap what you sew ,


Whether unemployed or not the Sheffield Eagles supporters recently dug deep to assist the club financially.

Don't Times Change?

Should I expect Rugby leagues answer to Joey Barton,Ben Cockayne,suggest that Hull KR fans don't go to Catalan Dragons

next year,should you be promoted,because they don't have many visiting fans - despite being in Super League?

Completely unnecessary and unhelpful.

Obviously Cockayne is so professional and knowledgeable on all things rugby league that his reference of 'numpty' is to an individual who recently wrote a blog about his support for Bradford Bulls which was acknowledged by many of the top rugby league journalists and enjoyed by rugby league 'supporters'.
Image(Give Me Back My)WINGS Image

Re: Away Support

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 10:23 pm
your club maybe not doing well but that's not our fault, get your supporters to rally round, get your arses to games in numbers like we do and did when times were hard, we suffered obscurity while our neighbours merged. our chairman was a working class local supporter , stop feeling hard done by, hullkr supporters will put a lot of their hard got money into championship clubs this year so deserve any success
Re: Away Support

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 10:25 pm
Rovers reduced prices for the Oldham Cup tie last season and it drew 8 coach loads of away supporters.

I might be wrong here, but the home club makes the final decision on admission prices, plus Sheff will get their bonanza gate receipts when Rovers play them away.

Re: Away Support

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 11:33 pm
SirStan wrote:
Am I the only one slightly embarrassed by this whole focus on away fan numbers? It's hardly coming as a surprise that fans are few & far between at this level of the game now is it? It's all sounding a bit HullFC to jizz on about massive support.

Yes it is and no you are not.

Also if f#cking no one came to support Sheffield in the cup game they should still get half the takings. It's the agreed rule and they need the money. Why begrudge them it.

Also some people have found the same moral ground as Ben Cockayne ......a shakey place on any issue.

Re: Away Support

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 12:26 am
Burtons Forearm wrote:
Yes it is and no you are not.

Also if f#cking no one came to support Sheffield in the cup game they should still get half the takings. It's the agreed rule and they need the money. Why begrudge them it.

Also some people have found the same moral ground as Ben Cockayne ......a shakey place on any issue.
your posts are disturbingly obsessive about ben cockayne it seems to have dominated your threads for too long
Re: Away Support

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 7:47 am
rover 2000 wrote:
your posts are disturbingly obsessive about ben cockayne it seems to have dominated your threads for too long



Yes....yes that's the point of the post. The post had nothing to do with being concerned with rugby league's need to support clubs like Sheffield. The history of rugby league and how it came from poor communities and has a history of economic struggles. Rovers fans then start refusing to share cup gate receipts and displaying the worst attitudes of our Shark neighbours. Let's let Sheffield go to the wall. If Wigan fans had advocated keeping cup receipts from us when we were previously in the lower leagues there would be some serious bleating on here.
The bigot is a reference point. He's a Rover's player who sections of the crowd have built some strange cult around. He makes another Trump esque bleat on social media and they blindly follow. He made the first comments on this issue.
By the way his performances in the play offs last year should be added to his long list of crimes.

Re: Away Support

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 7:52 am
[quote="Angelic Cynic"]Whether unemployed or not the Sheffield Eagles supporters recently dug deep to assist the club financially.

I'm a little confused, you say your club is in a financial pickle and need to exploit every avenue possible to boost their income stream due to poor attendance, no ground, very little backing etc.
Then why did you let super league fans in for free to the Toulouse game ?
I am of the understanding anyone who attended the Wakefield- Hull game could stay in the ground and watch.

I would have thought a half price ticket would generate more income for your club than a free one

Re: Away Support

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 10:13 am
SirStan wrote:
Am I the only one slightly embarrassed by this whole focus on away fan numbers? It's hardly coming as a surprise that fans are few & far between at this level of the game now is it? It's all sounding a bit HullFC to jizz on about massive support.


I agree, I was actually shocked at some of the attendances, eg. Rochdale average sub 500, and it makes you wonder how they can run as a viable business.

The game at all levels seems to be in a rut and us playing mister Billy big nuts whilst playing at little school will do us no favours.

I assume non of us now what the actual detail of the 'negotiations' between us and Sheffield entail but I would expect Sheffields representatives to get the best return for their money. We will no doubt be trying to convince them that charging less will have a +ve effect on the final figure, isn;t that what business is about.

Just as a final point, I believe we are charge the highest ticket prices in the league, most clubs will come expecting a spanking so why would they turn up on a freezing Sunday, pay a premium price to see a rout??

I remember when we played Wigan, with a depleted squad, knowing we was going to take a pummeling (and we did) and took about 150 fans. I;m not ashamed to say I gave that one a miss as I wasn't spending my hard earned to watch that. Think some of our fans need a bit of perspective.

Re: Away Support

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 10:25 am
Burtons Forearm wrote:
Yes....yes that's the point of the post. The post had nothing to do with being concerned with rugby league's need to support clubs like Sheffield. The history of rugby league and how it came from poor communities and has a history of economic struggles. Rovers fans then start refusing to share cup gate receipts and displaying the worst attitudes of our Shark neighbours. Let's let Sheffield go to the wall. If Wigan fans had advocated keeping cup receipts from us when we were previously in the lower leagues there would be some serious bleating on here.
The bigot is a reference point. He's a Rover's player who sections of the crowd have built some strange cult around. He makes another Trump esque bleat on social media and they blindly follow. He made the first comments on this issue.
By the way his performances in the play offs last year should be added to his long list of crimes.
people have there own opinions about all matters, the Sheffield poster was having a go at the club I support so I replied, the then your obsession about ben cockayne kicks in,, your assuming again that everybody who dosent agree with you loves ben cockayne some people can speak for themselves rightly or wrongly its a forum , what gives you the right to tie certain people to ben cockayne ive never met him you should take up your issue with him
c}