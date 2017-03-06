SirStan wrote:
Am I the only one slightly embarrassed by this whole focus on away fan numbers? It's hardly coming as a surprise that fans are few & far between at this level of the game now is it? It's all sounding a bit HullFC to jizz on about massive support.
I agree, I was actually shocked at some of the attendances, eg. Rochdale average sub 500, and it makes you wonder how they can run as a viable business.
The game at all levels seems to be in a rut and us playing mister Billy big nuts whilst playing at little school will do us no favours.
I assume non of us now what the actual detail of the 'negotiations' between us and Sheffield entail but I would expect Sheffields representatives to get the best return for their money. We will no doubt be trying to convince them that charging less will have a +ve effect on the final figure, isn;t that what business is about.
Just as a final point, I believe we are charge the highest ticket prices in the league, most clubs will come expecting a spanking so why would they turn up on a freezing Sunday, pay a premium price to see a rout??
I remember when we played Wigan, with a depleted squad, knowing we was going to take a pummeling (and we did) and took about 150 fans. I;m not ashamed to say I gave that one a miss as I wasn't spending my hard earned to watch that. Think some of our fans need a bit of perspective.