SirStan wrote: Am I the only one slightly embarrassed by this whole focus on away fan numbers? It's hardly coming as a surprise that fans are few & far between at this level of the game now is it? It's all sounding a bit HullFC to jizz on about massive support.

I agree, I was actually shocked at some of the attendances, eg. Rochdale average sub 500, and it makes you wonder how they can run as a viable business.The game at all levels seems to be in a rut and us playing mister Billy big nuts whilst playing at little school will do us no favours.I assume non of us now what the actual detail of the 'negotiations' between us and Sheffield entail but I would expect Sheffields representatives to get the best return for their money. We will no doubt be trying to convince them that charging less will have a +ve effect on the final figure, isn;t that what business is about.Just as a final point, I believe we are charge the highest ticket prices in the league, most clubs will come expecting a spanking so why would they turn up on a freezing Sunday, pay a premium price to see a rout??I remember when we played Wigan, with a depleted squad, knowing we was going to take a pummeling (and we did) and took about 150 fans. I;m not ashamed to say I gave that one a miss as I wasn't spending my hard earned to watch that. Think some of our fans need a bit of perspective.