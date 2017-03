rover 2000 wrote: your posts are disturbingly obsessive about ben cockayne it seems to have dominated your threads for too long

Yes....yes that's the point of the post. The post had nothing to do with being concerned with rugby league's need to support clubs like Sheffield. The history of rugby league and how it came from poor communities and has a history of economic struggles. Rovers fans then start refusing to share cup gate receipts and displaying the worst attitudes of our Shark neighbours. Let's let Sheffield go to the wall. If Wigan fans had advocated keeping cup receipts from us when we were previously in the lower leagues there would be some serious bleating on here.The bigot is a reference point. He's a Rover's player who sections of the crowd have built some strange cult around. He makes another Trump esque bleat on social media and they blindly follow. He made the first comments on this issue.By the way his performances in the play offs last year should be added to his long list of crimes.