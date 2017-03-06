rover 2000 wrote: the point is why should KR subsidise you, don't tell me your all skint in Sheffield, east hull has the highest unemployment in the country, we are loyal supporters , you reap what you sew ,

Whether unemployed or not the Sheffield Eagles supporters recently dug deep to assist the club financially.Should I expect Rugby leagues answer to Joey Barton,Ben Cockayne,suggest that Hull KR fans don't go to Catalan Dragonsnext year,should you be promoted,because they don't have many visiting fans - despite being in Super League?Completely unnecessary and unhelpful.Obviously Cockayne is so professional and knowledgeable on all things rugby league that his reference of 'numpty' is to an individual who recently wrote a blog about his support for Bradford Bulls which was acknowledged by many of the top rugby league journalists and enjoyed by rugby league 'supporters'.