Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 10:26 am
BiltonRobin
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016 11:38 am
Posts: 159
There seems to be an issue brewing with Sheffield with regard to their share of the gate for the cup game.
Are teams like Sheffield who dont bring any more than a minibus of fans to away games, visiting the better supported clubs entitled to have a right to demand what share of the gate they receive ?

Or do the more fortunate clubs have a moral obligation to financially support the smaller clubs and ensure their survival ?
What would be a fair split, keep your own ticket sales ? 70/30 ?, 50/50 after overheads are covered ?

Re: Away Support

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 11:51 am
Keiththered
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Sep 07, 2013 11:46 am
Posts: 514
BiltonRobin wrote:
There seems to be an issue brewing with Sheffield with regard to their share of the gate for the cup game.
Are teams like Sheffield who dont bring any more than a minibus of fans to away games, visiting the better supported clubs entitled to have a right to demand what share of the gate they receive ?

Or do the more fortunate clubs have a moral obligation to financially support the smaller clubs and ensure their survival ?
What would be a fair split, keep your own ticket sales ? 70/30 ?, 50/50 after overheads are covered ?


I don't think there can be any discussions on how the gate proceeds are split for cup matches. RFL rules say 50/50 after expenses deducted. The issue as I read it is that we want to reduce the prices to encourage a bigger attendance whilst Sheffield want normal prices.

Re: Away Support

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 12:17 pm
Rural Robin
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Aug 28, 2013 7:27 pm
Posts: 307
Having seen their appalling support yesterday, they will be after every penny form the Rovers supporters to subsidise their trip!

Re: Away Support

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 12:19 pm
BiltonRobin
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016 11:38 am
Posts: 159
Keiththered wrote:
I don't think there can be any discussions on how the gate proceeds are split for cup matches. RFL rules say 50/50 after expenses deducted. The issue as I read it is that we want to reduce the prices to encourage a bigger attendance whilst Sheffield want normal prices.


OK thanks for that, It wasn't very clear in the Daily Mail.

Re: Away Support

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 12:53 pm
robinrovers10
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Dec 14, 2014 12:36 pm
Posts: 81
Location: East Hull
If I didn't mean I would miss watching the team I love I would be happy to boycott watching Rovers at Sheffield, Oldham and any other team that cant be @rsed to bring more then a skateboard full of fans. A team in the NCL like Siddal would bring more then 16 fans for gods sake
PROUD TO BE A ROBIN!

Re: Away Support

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 5:35 pm
Angelic Cynic
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Dec 21, 2014 6:51 pm
Posts: 647
Ah,the rugby league family.
A group of supporters of a club that has been in existence since time began and spent all of those years getting all of that money from Super League/Television looking down on supporters of 2 clubs who have had a difficult few years and a peripatetic existence.

You managed to score 48 points and keep Oldham to nil,and win by 40 points yesterday.Every reason why loyal supporters from Oldham and Sheffield should have been happy to be in attendance then.

The lack of support for clubs in Hull has been noticed.The RFL was forced to give your good neighbours Gateshead Thunder lock,stock and barrel to help raise their support and keep that club going.

You of course managed to resist a merger.Sheffield Eagles,after winning the Challenge Cup,did not.

The council of Sheffield do not assist as much as the council of Hull does.

The impossible takes time and miracles a little longer. Both may be attempted once a home stadium is positioned in the Sheffield community.

Had fate determined that you had drawn against Siddal,then the distribution of the monies for a Challenge Cup game would be exactly the same as they are.

Had the RFL determined that following crowd disorder you had to play outside of the city for a year,I would suggest that you may have lost a few from the number of your supporters.

Had you had to play at a number of different stadia over a number of years you may have lost more.

It is a wonderful feeling to know that some rugby league supporters can attend every game and Hull KR sell-out each and every home game and take thousands to every away game.Oh,they don't? But they're missing Ben Cockayne! What a failing club not 'enticing' members of the public to attend a rugby league game.

I won't be asking you lot what should be done,then...
Image(Give Me Back My)WINGS Image

Re: Away Support

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 6:12 pm
fun time frankie
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5472
Location: east east hull
Angelic Cynic wrote:
Ah,the rugby league family.
A group of supporters of a club that has been in existence since time began and spent all of those years getting all of that money from Super League/Television looking down on supporters of 2 clubs who have had a difficult few years and a peripatetic existence.

You managed to score 48 points and keep Oldham to nil,and win by 40 points yesterday.Every reason why loyal supporters from Oldham and Sheffield should have been happy to be in attendance then.

The lack of support for clubs in Hull has been noticed.The RFL was forced to give your good neighbours Gateshead Thunder lock,stock and barrel to help raise their support and keep that club going.

You of course managed to resist a merger.Sheffield Eagles,after winning the Challenge Cup,did not.

The council of Sheffield do not assist as much as the council of Hull does.

The impossible takes time and miracles a little longer. Both may be attempted once a home stadium is positioned in the Sheffield community.

Had fate determined that you had drawn against Siddal,then the distribution of the monies for a Challenge Cup game would be exactly the same as they are.

Had the RFL determined that following crowd disorder you had to play outside of the city for a year,I would suggest that you may have lost a few from the number of your supporters.

Had you had to play at a number of different stadia over a number of years you may have lost more.

It is a wonderful feeling to know that some rugby league supporters can attend every game and Hull KR sell-out each and every home game and take thousands to every away game.Oh,they don't? But they're missing Ben Cockayne! What a failing club not 'enticing' members of the public to attend a rugby league game.

I won't be asking you lot what should be done,then...

Were you one of the 16? we've been through really bad times I've been to Sheffield and seen us concede 66pts I don't see what your point is
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Re: Away Support

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 6:20 pm
cravenpark1
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2499
Location: live in gosport wos hull
Angelic Cynic wrote:
Ah,the rugby league family.
A group of supporters of a club that has been in existence since time began and spent all of those years getting all of that money from Super League/Television looking down on supporters of 2 clubs who have had a difficult few years and a peripatetic existence.

You managed to score 48 points and keep Oldham to nil,and win by 40 points yesterday.Every reason why loyal supporters from Oldham and Sheffield should have been happy to be in attendance then.

The lack of support for clubs in Hull has been noticed.The RFL was forced to give your good neighbours Gateshead Thunder lock,stock and barrel to help raise their support and keep that club going.

You of course managed to resist a merger.Sheffield Eagles,after winning the Challenge Cup,did not.

The council of Sheffield do not assist as much as the council of Hull does.

The impossible takes time and miracles a little longer. Both may be attempted once a home stadium is positioned in the Sheffield community.

Had fate determined that you had drawn against Siddal,then the distribution of the monies for a Challenge Cup game would be exactly the same as they are.

Had the RFL determined that following crowd disorder you had to play outside of the city for a year,I would suggest that you may have lost a few from the number of your supporters.

Had you had to play at a number of different stadia over a number of years you may have lost more.

It is a wonderful feeling to know that some rugby league supporters can attend every game and Hull KR sell-out each and every home game and take thousands to every away game.Oh,they don't? But they're missing Ben Cockayne! What a failing club not 'enticing' members of the public to attend a rugby league game.

I won't be asking you lot what should be done,then...

We have been threw worse times then what you talk about I have been a rovers fan for 55 yrs and seen what you are on about so if I was you I would keep mum was you at the game all 16 of you
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well

Re: Away Support

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 6:37 pm
rover 2000
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2016 7:52 pm
Posts: 204
the point is why should KR subsidise you, don't tell me your all skint in Sheffield, east hull has the highest unemployment in the country, we are loyal supporters , you reap what you sew ,
MIKE SMITH- THE BEST CENTRE HULL HAS EVER MADE!

Re: Away Support

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 6:40 pm
hezza1969

Joined: Sun Jun 05, 2011 7:05 pm
Posts: 36
Angelic Cynic wrote:
Ah,the rugby league family.
A group of supporters of a club that has been in existence since time began and spent all of those years getting all of that money from Super League/Television looking down on supporters of 2 clubs who have had a difficult few years and a peripatetic existence.

You managed to score 48 points and keep Oldham to nil,and win by 40 points yesterday.Every reason why loyal supporters from Oldham and Sheffield should have been happy to be in attendance then.

The lack of support for clubs in Hull has been noticed.The RFL was forced to give your good neighbours Gateshead Thunder lock,stock and barrel to help raise their support and keep that club going.

You of course managed to resist a merger.Sheffield Eagles,after winning the Challenge Cup,did not.

The council of Sheffield do not assist as much as the council of Hull does.

The impossible takes time and miracles a little longer. Both may be attempted once a home stadium is positioned in the Sheffield community.

Had fate determined that you had drawn against Siddal,then the distribution of the monies for a Challenge Cup game would be exactly the same as they are.

Had the RFL determined that following crowd disorder you had to play outside of the city for a year,I would suggest that you may have lost a few from the number of your supporters.

Had you had to play at a number of different stadia over a number of years you may have lost more.

It is a wonderful feeling to know that some rugby league supporters can attend every game and Hull KR sell-out each and every home game and take thousands to every away game.Oh,they don't? But they're missing Ben Cockayne! What a failing club not 'enticing' members of the public to attend a rugby league game.

I won't be asking you lot what should be done,then...


Rovers, like yourselves, want to get maximum amount of revenue from this game. After yesterdays match with such a one sided score line it would be wise to have a lower price to entice more supporters through the gate. Holding out for a higher ticket price will come back and bite Sheffield on the harris. Remember the split is after the expense of putting the match on. If very few supporters turn up then the split could be very small indeed.

Users browsing this forum: BiltonRobin, Bobster1, Burtons Forearm, Hessle rover, hezza1969, redrobinkeith, rover 2000 and 114 guests

