There seems to be an issue brewing with Sheffield with regard to their share of the gate for the cup game.

Are teams like Sheffield who dont bring any more than a minibus of fans to away games, visiting the better supported clubs entitled to have a right to demand what share of the gate they receive ?



Or do the more fortunate clubs have a moral obligation to financially support the smaller clubs and ensure their survival ?

What would be a fair split, keep your own ticket sales ? 70/30 ?, 50/50 after overheads are covered ? Keiththered Cheeky half-back



I don't think there can be any discussions on how the gate proceeds are split for cup matches. RFL rules say 50/50 after expenses deducted. The issue as I read it is that we want to reduce the prices to encourage a bigger attendance whilst Sheffield want normal prices. I don't think there can be any discussions on how the gate proceeds are split for cup matches. RFL rules say 50/50 after expenses deducted. The issue as I read it is that we want to reduce the prices to encourage a bigger attendance whilst Sheffield want normal prices. Rural Robin Strong-running second rower



Having seen their appalling support yesterday, they will be after every penny form the Rovers supporters to subsidise their trip! BiltonRobin Eddie Hemmings's Wig



OK thanks for that, It wasn't very clear in the Daily Mail. OK thanks for that, It wasn't very clear in the Daily Mail. robinrovers10

If I didn't mean I would miss watching the team I love I would be happy to boycott watching Rovers at Sheffield, Oldham and any other team that cant be @rsed to bring more then a skateboard full of fans. A team in the NCL like Siddal would bring more then 16 fans for gods sake PROUD TO BE A ROBIN! Angelic Cynic

Ah,the rugby league family.

A group of supporters of a club that has been in existence since time began and spent all of those years getting all of that money from Super League/Television looking down on supporters of 2 clubs who have had a difficult few years and a peripatetic existence.



You managed to score 48 points and keep Oldham to nil,and win by 40 points yesterday.Every reason why loyal supporters from Oldham and Sheffield should have been happy to be in attendance then.



The lack of support for clubs in Hull has been noticed.The RFL was forced to give your good neighbours Gateshead Thunder lock,stock and barrel to help raise their support and keep that club going.



You of course managed to resist a merger.Sheffield Eagles,after winning the Challenge Cup,did not.



The council of Sheffield do not assist as much as the council of Hull does.



The impossible takes time and miracles a little longer. Both may be attempted once a home stadium is positioned in the Sheffield community.



Had fate determined that you had drawn against Siddal,then the distribution of the monies for a Challenge Cup game would be exactly the same as they are.



Had the RFL determined that following crowd disorder you had to play outside of the city for a year,I would suggest that you may have lost a few from the number of your supporters.



Had you had to play at a number of different stadia over a number of years you may have lost more.



It is a wonderful feeling to know that some rugby league supporters can attend every game and Hull KR sell-out each and every home game and take thousands to every away game.Oh,they don't? But they're missing Ben Cockayne! What a failing club not 'enticing' members of the public to attend a rugby league game.



Were you one of the 16? we've been through really bad times I've been to Sheffield and seen us concede 66pts I don't see what your point is Were you one of the 16? we've been through really bad times I've been to Sheffield and seen us concede 66pts I don't see what your point is einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result cravenpark1

We have been threw worse times then what you talk about I have been a rovers fan for 55 yrs and seen what you are on about so if I was you I would keep mum was you at the game all 16 of you We have been threw worse times then what you talk about I have been a rovers fan for 55 yrs and seen what you are on about so if I was you I would keep mum was you at the game all 16 of you JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well rover 2000 Eddie Hemmings's Wig



the point is why should KR subsidise you, don't tell me your all skint in Sheffield, east hull has the highest unemployment in the country, we are loyal supporters , you reap what you sew , MIKE SMITH- THE BEST CENTRE HULL HAS EVER MADE! hezza1969 Stevo's Armpit

Rovers, like yourselves, want to get maximum amount of revenue from this game. After yesterdays match with such a one sided score line it would be wise to have a lower price to entice more supporters through the gate. Holding out for a higher ticket price will come back and bite Sheffield on the harris. Remember the split is after the expense of putting the match on. If very few supporters turn up then the split could be very small indeed. Rovers, like yourselves, want to get maximum amount of revenue from this game. After yesterdays match with such a one sided score line it would be wise to have a lower price to entice more supporters through the gate. Holding out for a higher ticket price will come back and bite Sheffield on the harris. Remember the split is after the expense of putting the match on. If very few supporters turn up then the split could be very small indeed. Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: BiltonRobin, Bobster1, Burtons Forearm, Hessle rover, hezza1969, redrobinkeith, rover 2000 and 114 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 10 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to Hull KR Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station League Links Central Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science

c}