There seems to be an issue brewing with Sheffield with regard to their share of the gate for the cup game.
Are teams like Sheffield who dont bring any more than a minibus of fans to away games, visiting the better supported clubs entitled to have a right to demand what share of the gate they receive ?
Or do the more fortunate clubs have a moral obligation to financially support the smaller clubs and ensure their survival ?
What would be a fair split, keep your own ticket sales ? 70/30 ?, 50/50 after overheads are covered ?
Mon Mar 06, 2017 11:51 am
I don't think there can be any discussions on how the gate proceeds are split for cup matches. RFL rules say 50/50 after expenses deducted. The issue as I read it is that we want to reduce the prices to encourage a bigger attendance whilst Sheffield want normal prices.
Mon Mar 06, 2017 12:17 pm
Having seen their appalling support yesterday, they will be after every penny form the Rovers supporters to subsidise their trip!
Mon Mar 06, 2017 12:19 pm
OK thanks for that, It wasn't very clear in the Daily Mail.
Mon Mar 06, 2017 12:53 pm
If I didn't mean I would miss watching the team I love I would be happy to boycott watching Rovers at Sheffield, Oldham and any other team that cant be @rsed to bring more then a skateboard full of fans. A team in the NCL like Siddal would bring more then 16 fans for gods sake
Mon Mar 06, 2017 5:35 pm
Ah,the rugby league family.
A group of supporters of a club that has been in existence since time began and spent all of those years getting all of that money from Super League/Television looking down on supporters of 2 clubs who have had a difficult few years and a peripatetic existence.
You managed to score 48 points and keep Oldham to nil,and win by 40 points yesterday.Every reason why loyal supporters from Oldham and Sheffield should have been happy to be in attendance then.
The lack of support for clubs in Hull has been noticed.The RFL was forced to give your good neighbours Gateshead Thunder lock,stock and barrel to help raise their support and keep that club going.
You of course managed to resist a merger.Sheffield Eagles,after winning the Challenge Cup,did not.
The council of Sheffield do not assist as much as the council of Hull does.
The impossible takes time and miracles a little longer. Both may be attempted once a home stadium is positioned in the Sheffield community.
Had fate determined that you had drawn against Siddal,then the distribution of the monies for a Challenge Cup game would be exactly the same as they are.
Had the RFL determined that following crowd disorder you had to play outside of the city for a year,I would suggest that you may have lost a few from the number of your supporters.
Had you had to play at a number of different stadia over a number of years you may have lost more.
It is a wonderful feeling to know that some rugby league supporters can attend every game and Hull KR sell-out each and every home game and take thousands to every away game.Oh,they don't? But they're missing Ben Cockayne! What a failing club not 'enticing' members of the public to attend a rugby league game.
I won't be asking you lot what should be done,then...
Mon Mar 06, 2017 6:12 pm
Were you one of the 16? we've been through really bad times I've been to Sheffield and seen us concede 66pts I don't see what your point is
Mon Mar 06, 2017 6:20 pm
We have been threw worse times then what you talk about I have been a rovers fan for 55 yrs and seen what you are on about so if I was you I would keep mum was you at the game all 16 of you
Mon Mar 06, 2017 6:37 pm
the point is why should KR subsidise you, don't tell me your all skint in Sheffield, east hull has the highest unemployment in the country, we are loyal supporters , you reap what you sew ,
Mon Mar 06, 2017 6:40 pm
Rovers, like yourselves, want to get maximum amount of revenue from this game. After yesterdays match with such a one sided score line it would be wise to have a lower price to entice more supporters through the gate. Holding out for a higher ticket price will come back and bite Sheffield on the harris. Remember the split is after the expense of putting the match on. If very few supporters turn up then the split could be very small indeed.
