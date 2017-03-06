Ah,the rugby league family.

A group of supporters of a club that has been in existence since time began and spent all of those years getting all of that money from Super League/Television looking down on supporters of 2 clubs who have had a difficult few years and a peripatetic existence.



You managed to score 48 points and keep Oldham to nil,and win by 40 points yesterday.Every reason why loyal supporters from Oldham and Sheffield should have been happy to be in attendance then.



The lack of support for clubs in Hull has been noticed.The RFL was forced to give your good neighbours Gateshead Thunder lock,stock and barrel to help raise their support and keep that club going.



You of course managed to resist a merger.Sheffield Eagles,after winning the Challenge Cup,did not.



The council of Sheffield do not assist as much as the council of Hull does.



The impossible takes time and miracles a little longer. Both may be attempted once a home stadium is positioned in the Sheffield community.



Had fate determined that you had drawn against Siddal,then the distribution of the monies for a Challenge Cup game would be exactly the same as they are.



Had the RFL determined that following crowd disorder you had to play outside of the city for a year,I would suggest that you may have lost a few from the number of your supporters.



Had you had to play at a number of different stadia over a number of years you may have lost more.



It is a wonderful feeling to know that some rugby league supporters can attend every game and Hull KR sell-out each and every home game and take thousands to every away game.Oh,they don't? But they're missing Ben Cockayne! What a failing club not 'enticing' members of the public to attend a rugby league game.



I won't be asking you lot what should be done,then...