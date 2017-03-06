There seems to be an issue brewing with Sheffield with regard to their share of the gate for the cup game.

Are teams like Sheffield who dont bring any more than a minibus of fans to away games, visiting the better supported clubs entitled to have a right to demand what share of the gate they receive ?



Or do the more fortunate clubs have a moral obligation to financially support the smaller clubs and ensure their survival ?

What would be a fair split, keep your own ticket sales ? 70/30 ?, 50/50 after overheads are covered ?