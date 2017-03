Wire 30 Vs 24 Wigan Hull 22 Vs 18 Saints Leeds 16 Vs 20 Catalans Leigh 12 Vs 36 Huddersfield Wakey 24 Vs 10 Salford Widnes 4 Vs 36 Castleford

Yet their brave bid came to a stunning end when Cudjoe stepped out of the defensive line to intercept a pass and then run away for a 90-metre effort. (Times 2)

Roses are red Violets are purple The Giants are sweeter than Maple Surple.