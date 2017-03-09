|
Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4938
|
McDermott on the club statement...
McDermott, 46, was asked if he thought some people may read into Hetherington’s comments as an “ultimatum” and, if so, whether they would be reading too much into that.
“I don't know,” he replied.
“There’s some lines in there where you might think ‘what does that mean?’ or ‘does that mean he’s only got four games?’
|
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 12:57 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15031
Location: On the road
|
leedsnsouths wrote:
Make your mind up, do we have rubbish players or is it bad coaching?
If our players are so terrible then how can you blame Mac for big defeats
If Mac is so bad then no players would look good.
In that post where did I say they were bad players - they are either injury or penalty prone?
We all know the squad is not strong enough but we also know the quality of coaching is also not good enough
|
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 1:20 pm
|
Joined:
Sat Oct 09, 2004 10:07 pmPosts:
15090Location:
Nottingham. 800 years ago outlaws stole from the rich. Little has changed here
|
Sal Paradise wrote:
In that post where did I say they were bad players - they are either injury or penalty prone?
We all know the squad is not strong enough but we also know the quality of coaching is also not good enough
my view is that whilst the squad is not the best in the league it should be doing better. A freshening up of coaching would show the biggest and quickest upturn in fortunes
|
|
Fri Mar 10, 2017 12:12 am
|
Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8019
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
|
Coaching changes - including by smart existing coaches - can make a big difference. Watching the Dogs last night, whilst they lost to the Roosters their style of play has changed massively without a big change in personnel. Gone is Graham as a halfback, in has come quick passing to the backs. That's under the same coach. Whilst they didn't win, against the same Roosters team they would have been hammered last year.
I'd contrast that with Souths, who look like they are playing the same style as last year, but its getting less and less effective.
|
|
Sat Mar 11, 2017 12:55 pm
|
Joined: Mon Mar 18, 2013 12:01 pm
Posts: 3535
|
Good response in some adversity, that should indicate that the 2017 mob have just abit more in them than 2016.
You would also have to conclude that the player are behind Mcdermott as well, after hetherington's statement of intent WRT to changes if results continued like the cas one.
|
''I'm the most intelligent man here and I intend to keep us alive''
''The most intelligent, is that a fact?''
''it is, sheriff has a wife, so does Mr Odwyer, and you're a widower''
''Yeah, what does that have to do with anything?''
.......''smart men don't get married''
|
Sat Mar 11, 2017 12:56 pm
|
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19763
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
|
but they are playing for their futures too remember, so they have motivation through that.
|
|
Sat Mar 11, 2017 7:23 pm
|
Joined:
Tue Sep 30, 2008 2:30 pmPosts:
1752Location:
742 Evergreen Terrace, Springfield.
|
I seen a peanut stand, heard a rubber band
I seen a needle that winked its eye
But I be done seen about everything
When I see an elephant fly
(What'd you say, boy?)
I said, when I see an elephant fly
Or was it “I believe we can win the Grand Final” – Brian McDermott
|
It's Official - "Homer Simpson is a Leeds Fan"
|
Sat Mar 11, 2017 8:02 pm
|
Joined: Fri Feb 03, 2012 11:36 am
Posts: 967
|
William Eve wrote:
McDermott on the club statement...
McDermott, 46, was asked if he thought some people may read into Hetherington’s comments as an “ultimatum” and, if so, whether they would be reading too much into that.
“I don't know,” he replied.
“There’s some lines in there where you might think ‘what does that mean?’ or ‘does that mean he’s only got four games?’
Any comment or just another quote?
|
|
Mon Mar 27, 2017 7:52 am
|
Joined: Sun May 22, 2005 2:34 pm
Posts: 2396
Location: Headingley
|
rollin thunder wrote:
So 4 more weeks for mc dermott to turn it around. Personally like the majority it's a mistake to wait that long.
Genuine question, what are your thoughts now?
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, C O Jones, cheekydiddles, Docsnedge, Emagdnim13, Google Adsense [Bot], gulfcoast_highwayman, Jemmo, Joshheff90, LeedsDave, loiner81, Priestley, RhinoLaney, rotherhamrhino, taxi4stevesmith, The Eagle, The Magic Rat and 265 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|
c}