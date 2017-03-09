Coaching changes - including by smart existing coaches - can make a big difference. Watching the Dogs last night, whilst they lost to the Roosters their style of play has changed massively without a big change in personnel. Gone is Graham as a halfback, in has come quick passing to the backs. That's under the same coach. Whilst they didn't win, against the same Roosters team they would have been hammered last year.



I'd contrast that with Souths, who look like they are playing the same style as last year, but its getting less and less effective.