Juan Cornetto wrote:
JJB would have organized the defence better. We were too concentrated in the middle and Gale saw it and went wide. McGuire either isn't fully match fit (if he were he will have something to offer on attack) but he looked way off the pace and may now be shot. I hope not.
I have been disappointed in Watkins for some time now and expressed my views last season when he was terrible until the last few weeks. My point is the problems are within him and nothing to do with structure. For several seasons Moon has been the more effective Centre as has Keinhorst when he gets the chance so nothing to do with structures and planning which are just long term excuses.
With regard to Sutcliffe the reason he has been chopped and changed is because he has not commanded one position well enough whereas Williams from the start showed he had the skill as a 6 and there was no need to keep moving him rather like Mags and Burrow who grabbed their chance so well that you couldn't drop them. Sutty is just too laid back and makes wrong decisions which is his own failing and not the coaches. Coaching can improve players but top players possess a natural understanding and awareness to read a game that is nurtured at a young age. Once they get to Sutcliffe's age and they do not posses that nous as an organizer it is unlikely they will improve a lot more. Sutty reminds me of Oldroyd in many ways.
I agree the youngsters have to have a be given time but while not letting themselves down none look ready yet. So we have too many in the squad that are just not good enough players no matter who is coaching them.
Powell at Cas has done a fine job but I would say it is largely due to wise recruitment so he has something to work with. We have just not recruited to the level a club like Leeds deserve and for this I blame GH who we all know keeps this role for himself.
That's at least twice now that you have declined to answer the question of Hardaker (once from me). Is it a case of fingers in ears & hoping the noise will go away? I will try one last time:
Do you not agree that Hardaker looks head & shoulders the best FB in the league & is showing an excellent linking game in attack? He has put more colleagues in for tries in 3 games for Cas than he did in entire seasons for Leeds. Has he suddenly gained this skill of his own accord, or do you think it possible that he has been coached to express his attacking flair by Powell? And by extension,was this suppressed at Leeds?
You were (by far) Hardaker's biggest detractor on here in his time at Leeds (playing capabilities, not misdemeanours). What do you think of his abilities now? And to what do you put this down to (assuming you think he looks a good player now - that might be a large assumption with you, however)?
Wed Mar 08, 2017 8:49 am
Juan Cornetto wrote:
I think you have a bit of a selective memory there mate, Williams in early 2015 (his first full year at 6) made tonnes of mistakes and completely cost Wigan in the CC against Hull KR, but Wane stuck by him and it paid dividends. Sutty by contrast was shipped to the bench or out of position every time he had a bad game and as such has not developed in the same way.
I also dont think GH is in TOTAL charge of all the recruitment. When Brian McClenan came in he said he wanted 2 hookers and thats why we signed Buderus. So if Mac said he wanted another half or prop he would surely get one?
Also agree with above re Hardaker, he sure can pass now cant he?!
Wed Mar 08, 2017 11:05 am
ThePrinter wrote:
Because I want Leeds United to get promoted in the league and we had little chance of winning the FA Cup.
Wanting to lose FOUR league games for Leeds Rhinos is very different.
If you attempt to troll on this subject with that you're only going to make yourself look stupid.
People may not like McDermott or think he can turn it around, but surely you should wish to be proven wrong and they do turn things around and perform well and win. Or is "being right" about McDermott more important than the clubs fortunes for some?
Given the song and dance you performed pointing the finger at others for being happy to see Leeds Rhinos lose, it was important to establish whether your opinion was based upon on a matter of principle.
Given your entirely different stance on Leeds Utd's effort and result against non-league opposition in the FA Cup, it's clear there is no reliable matter of principle involved on your part.
Feel free to thrash around with another me, me, me
song and dance routine in response.
Wed Mar 08, 2017 4:19 pm
Ferdy
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
Whatever form a clearout takes there will be a limit to the number of changes possible in one go - a major reason why I have no doubt this season's 'recruitment' will be seen as a complete and utter waste of a year.
Whoever is ultimately responsible, the squad needs to be divided into 3 sets of players - the must haves, the must get rids and those that whilst not integral to the team will have to stay to either make up numbers or give a proper chance to. When I look at the squad its the breathtaking ordinariness of far too many players, particularly forwards, that stands out.
The only 'must haves' I can see in the pack are Garbutt, Parcell (because we need a hooker), Ferres and Ward (if they can get fit). I would have zero qualms about any other individual forward in the squad leaving, except for JJB, who at least shows the right kind of spirit when he plays (in contrast to the shirt-grabbing nonentity Ablett was for most of last year).
Wed Mar 08, 2017 4:21 pm
Ferdy
While a letter had a poor year last he has been one of our better performers this year. Taking the cas game out the back row of JJB WARD and ABLETT have been good.
Wed Mar 08, 2017 4:25 pm
Ferdy wrote:
While a letter had a poor year last he has been one of our better performers this year. Taking the cas game out the back row of JJB WARD and ABLETT have been good.
Against whom - Ward has managed 3 games before breaking down again, JJB is once again injured how reliable are these two. What is reliable about Ablett is he will concede penalties in every game he plays
Wed Mar 08, 2017 5:25 pm
Ferdy
Sal Paradise wrote:
Against whom - Ward has managed 3 games before breaking down again, JJB is once again injured how reliable are these two. What is reliable about Ablett is he will concede penalties in every game he plays
So will most second row forwards.
injuries happen the problem is the lack of depth.
If I was worrying about our pack it would be the powder puff props
Wed Mar 08, 2017 6:07 pm
I'm sure JJB has barely missed a game since returning from injury last season, and usually plays big minutes. He's not as injury prone as is being made out. Ferres and Delaney, however....
Wed Mar 08, 2017 11:38 pm
Sal Paradise wrote:
Against whom - Ward has managed 3 games before breaking down again, JJB is once again injured how reliable are these two. What is reliable about Ablett is he will concede penalties in every game he plays
Make your mind up, do we have rubbish players or is it bad coaching?
If our players are so terrible then how can you blame Mac for big defeats
If Mac is so bad then no players would look good.
Wed Mar 08, 2017 11:47 pm
Bear in mind the only decent team we've played this year was Cas. Given the quality of the other opposition, do yoiu really think Ablett and co have been 'good'? My how expectations have fallen.
