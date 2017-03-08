WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 | club statement | G Hetherington

Re: 2017 | club statement | G Hetherington

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 6:51 am
Juan Cornetto wrote:
JJB would have organized the defence better. We were too concentrated in the middle and Gale saw it and went wide. McGuire either isn't fully match fit (if he were he will have something to offer on attack) but he looked way off the pace and may now be shot. I hope not.

I have been disappointed in Watkins for some time now and expressed my views last season when he was terrible until the last few weeks. My point is the problems are within him and nothing to do with structure. For several seasons Moon has been the more effective Centre as has Keinhorst when he gets the chance so nothing to do with structures and planning which are just long term excuses.

With regard to Sutcliffe the reason he has been chopped and changed is because he has not commanded one position well enough whereas Williams from the start showed he had the skill as a 6 and there was no need to keep moving him rather like Mags and Burrow who grabbed their chance so well that you couldn't drop them. Sutty is just too laid back and makes wrong decisions which is his own failing and not the coaches. Coaching can improve players but top players possess a natural understanding and awareness to read a game that is nurtured at a young age. Once they get to Sutcliffe's age and they do not posses that nous as an organizer it is unlikely they will improve a lot more. Sutty reminds me of Oldroyd in many ways.

I agree the youngsters have to have a be given time but while not letting themselves down none look ready yet. So we have too many in the squad that are just not good enough players no matter who is coaching them.

Powell at Cas has done a fine job but I would say it is largely due to wise recruitment so he has something to work with. We have just not recruited to the level a club like Leeds deserve and for this I blame GH who we all know keeps this role for himself.


That's at least twice now that you have declined to answer the question of Hardaker (once from me). Is it a case of fingers in ears & hoping the noise will go away? I will try one last time:

Do you not agree that Hardaker looks head & shoulders the best FB in the league & is showing an excellent linking game in attack? He has put more colleagues in for tries in 3 games for Cas than he did in entire seasons for Leeds. Has he suddenly gained this skill of his own accord, or do you think it possible that he has been coached to express his attacking flair by Powell? And by extension,was this suppressed at Leeds?

You were (by far) Hardaker's biggest detractor on here in his time at Leeds (playing capabilities, not misdemeanours). What do you think of his abilities now? And to what do you put this down to (assuming you think he looks a good player now - that might be a large assumption with you, however)?

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 8:49 am
Juan Cornetto wrote:
JJB would have organized the defence better. We were too concentrated in the middle and Gale saw it and went wide. McGuire either isn't fully match fit (if he were he will have something to offer on attack) but he looked way off the pace and may now be shot. I hope not.

I have been disappointed in Watkins for some time now and expressed my views last season when he was terrible until the last few weeks. My point is the problems are within him and nothing to do with structure. For several seasons Moon has been the more effective Centre as has Keinhorst when he gets the chance so nothing to do with structures and planning which are just long term excuses.

With regard to Sutcliffe the reason he has been chopped and changed is because he has not commanded one position well enough whereas Williams from the start showed he had the skill as a 6 and there was no need to keep moving him rather like Mags and Burrow who grabbed their chance so well that you couldn't drop them. Sutty is just too laid back and makes wrong decisions which is his own failing and not the coaches. Coaching can improve players but top players possess a natural understanding and awareness to read a game that is nurtured at a young age. Once they get to Sutcliffe's age and they do not posses that nous as an organizer it is unlikely they will improve a lot more. Sutty reminds me of Oldroyd in many ways.

I agree the youngsters have to have a be given time but while not letting themselves down none look ready yet. So we have too many in the squad that are just not good enough players no matter who is coaching them.

Powell at Cas has done a fine job but I would say it is largely due to wise recruitment so he has something to work with. We have just not recruited to the level a club like Leeds deserve and for this I blame GH who we all know keeps this role for himself.


I think you have a bit of a selective memory there mate, Williams in early 2015 (his first full year at 6) made tonnes of mistakes and completely cost Wigan in the CC against Hull KR, but Wane stuck by him and it paid dividends. Sutty by contrast was shipped to the bench or out of position every time he had a bad game and as such has not developed in the same way.

I also dont think GH is in TOTAL charge of all the recruitment. When Brian McClenan came in he said he wanted 2 hookers and thats why we signed Buderus. So if Mac said he wanted another half or prop he would surely get one?

Also agree with above re Hardaker, he sure can pass now cant he?!

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 9:42 am
Who stays / who goes ?

1. Ashton Golding
2. Tom Briscoe
3. Kallum Watkins
4. Joel Moon
5. Ryan Hall - Contracted to 2018
6. Danny McGuire - Contracted to 2017
7. Rob Burrow - Contracted to 2017
8. Keith Galloway
9. Parcell
10. Adam Cuthbertson
11. Jamie Jones-Buchanan
12. Carl Ablett
13. Stevie Ward
14. Liam Sutcliffe
15. Brett Delaney
16. Brad Singleton
17. Mitch Garbutt
18. Jimmy Keinhorst
19. Brett Ferres - Contracted to 2019
20. Anthony Mullally
21. Josh Walters
22. Ash Handley
23. Jack Ormondroyd
24. Jordan Baldwinson
25. Jordan Lilley
26. Cory Aston
27. Cameron Smith
28. Mikolaj Oledzki
29. Josh Jordan-Roberts
30. Sam Hallas
Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 9:54 am
Homer Simpson wrote:
Who stays / who goes ?

1. Ashton Golding - STAY
2. Tom Briscoe - STAY BUT DON'T RENEW
3. Kallum Watkins - STAY
4. Joel Moon - STAY
5. Ryan Hall - STAY
6. Danny McGuire - GO
7. Rob Burrow - GO
8. Keith Galloway - STAY
9. Parcell - STAY
10. Adam Cuthbertson - STAY
11. Jamie Jones-Buchanan - GO
12. Carl Ablett - STAY
13. Stevie Ward - STAY
14. Liam Sutcliffe - STAY
15. Brett Delaney - GO
16. Brad Singleton - STAY
17. Mitch Garbutt - STAY
18. Jimmy Keinhorst - STAY
19. Brett Ferres - STAY
20. Anthony Mullally - GO
21. Josh Walters - GO
22. Ash Handley - STAY
23. Jack Ormondroyd - STAY
24. Jordan Baldwinson - STAY
25. Jordan Lilley - STAY
26. Cory Aston - ?
27. Cameron Smith - STAY
28. Mikolaj Oledzki - STAY
29. Josh Jordan-Roberts - STAY
30. Sam Hallas - STAY



It's hard to say without knowing the player's salaries but this is how I'd go. We need a quality half, line breaking prop and second rower and this will hopefully free up the salary and positions necessary to make this happen. I haven't made a call on Aston as we haven't seen him yet. Ultimately though I do think any major squad clear outs will only be effective if we bring in some fresh faces on the coaching side.

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 9:54 am
Homer Simpson wrote:
Who stays / who goes ?

1. Ashton Golding-KEEP
2. Tom Briscoe-???
3. Kallum Watkins-KEEP
4. Joel Moon-KEEP(Unless he wants to go home of course)
5. Ryan Hall-KEEP
6. Danny McGuire-RETIRE
7. Rob Burrow-Player/Assist Coach.
8. Keith Galloway-???
9. Parcell-KEEP
10. Adam Cuthbertson-???
11. Jamie Jones-Buchanan-RETIRE/Assist Coach
12. Carl Ablett-??
13. Stevie Ward-KEEP-CAPTAIN
14. Liam Sutcliffe-KEEP
15. Brett Delaney-RELEASE/RETIRE
16. Brad Singleton-KEEP
17. Mitch Garbutt-KEEP
18. Jimmy Keinhorst-KEEP
19. Brett Ferres-KEEP/Fitness dependent
20. Anthony Mullally-??
21. Josh Walters-RELEASE
22. Ash Handley-KEEP
23. Jack Ormondroyd-KEEP
24. Jordan Baldwinson-KEEP
25. Jordan Lilley-KEEP
26. Cory Aston-RELEASE
27. Cameron Smith-KEEP/Fitness dependent
28. Mikolaj Oledzki-KEEP
29. Josh Jordan-Roberts-KEEP
30. Sam Hallas-???

All the ones i've selected to keep would all be subject to the New Regimes call.
Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 10:21 am
Homer Simpson wrote:
Who stays / who goes ?

1. Ashton Golding STAY
2. Tom Briscoe GO
3. Kallum Watkins GO
4. Joel Moon STAY
5. Ryan Hall - Contracted to 2018 STAY
6. Danny McGuire - Contracted to 2017 RETIRE/ GO
7. Rob Burrow - Contracted to 2017 STAY
8. Keith Galloway GO
9. Parcell STAY
10. Adam Cuthbertson GO
11. Jamie Jones-Buchanan RETIRE
12. Carl Ablett STAY
13. Stevie Ward STAY
14. Liam Sutcliffe STAY
15. Brett Delaney RETIRE/GO
16. Brad Singleton STAY
17. Mitch Garbutt STAY
18. Jimmy Keinhorst STAY
19. Brett Ferres - Contracted to 2019 STAY
20. Anthony Mullally GO
21. Josh Walters GO
22. Ash Handley STAY
23. Jack Ormondroyd STAY
24. Jordan Baldwinson STAY
25. Jordan Lilley STAY
26. Cory Aston STAY
27. Cameron Smith STAY
28. Mikolaj Oledzki STAY
29. Josh Jordan-Roberts STAY
30. Sam Hallas STAY


This would be my call. I think Watkins needs a fresh start ala Hardaker and the money it would create would be better spent elsewhere.
W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
c}