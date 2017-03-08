Juan Cornetto wrote:

JJB would have organized the defence better. We were too concentrated in the middle and Gale saw it and went wide. McGuire either isn't fully match fit (if he were he will have something to offer on attack) but he looked way off the pace and may now be shot. I hope not.



I have been disappointed in Watkins for some time now and expressed my views last season when he was terrible until the last few weeks. My point is the problems are within him and nothing to do with structure. For several seasons Moon has been the more effective Centre as has Keinhorst when he gets the chance so nothing to do with structures and planning which are just long term excuses.



With regard to Sutcliffe the reason he has been chopped and changed is because he has not commanded one position well enough whereas Williams from the start showed he had the skill as a 6 and there was no need to keep moving him rather like Mags and Burrow who grabbed their chance so well that you couldn't drop them. Sutty is just too laid back and makes wrong decisions which is his own failing and not the coaches. Coaching can improve players but top players possess a natural understanding and awareness to read a game that is nurtured at a young age. Once they get to Sutcliffe's age and they do not posses that nous as an organizer it is unlikely they will improve a lot more. Sutty reminds me of Oldroyd in many ways.



I agree the youngsters have to have a be given time but while not letting themselves down none look ready yet. So we have too many in the squad that are just not good enough players no matter who is coaching them.



Powell at Cas has done a fine job but I would say it is largely due to wise recruitment so he has something to work with. We have just not recruited to the level a club like Leeds deserve and for this I blame GH who we all know keeps this role for himself.