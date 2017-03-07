William Eve wrote:
Yet you thought it was acceptable for Leeds Utd to lose to Sutton Utd in the FA Cup.
Because I want Leeds United to get promoted in the league and we had little chance of winning the FA Cup.
Wanting to lose FOUR league games for Leeds Rhinos is very different.
If you attempt to troll on this subject with that you're only going to make yourself look stupid.
People may not like McDermott or think he can turn it around, but surely you should wish to be proven wrong and they do turn things around and perform well and win. Or is "being right" about McDermott more important than the clubs fortunes for some?