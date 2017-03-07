WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 | club statement | G Hetherington

Re: 2017 | club statement | G Hetherington

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 8:42 pm
William Eve wrote:
Yet you thought it was acceptable for Leeds Utd to lose to Sutton Utd in the FA Cup.


Because I want Leeds United to get promoted in the league and we had little chance of winning the FA Cup.

Wanting to lose FOUR league games for Leeds Rhinos is very different.

If you attempt to troll on this subject with that you're only going to make yourself look stupid.

People may not like McDermott or think he can turn it around, but surely you should wish to be proven wrong and they do turn things around and perform well and win. Or is "being right" about McDermott more important than the clubs fortunes for some?
Re: 2017 | club statement | G Hetherington

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 8:57 pm
RHINO-MARK wrote:
We've had plenty of hidings with Jjb in his PRIME in the 17 so at 35 there's no way he would have prevented that scoreline.
I see yer faith in Mcguire turning our fortunes around has disintergrated pretty quick aswell.
Onto Watkins he's this years Hardaker for you then going by that how's ZH lack of talent looking now he's with a Coach who improves players?
Getting the best out of Watkins is as much about supply structure & planning as it is about his own talent/attitude.
I agree with you re-departures but again i will point out wrt youngsters no judgement should be made until the required changes are implimented.
Finally onto Sutty/Williams comparison both have been handled completely differently one has been chopped changed position picked injured & restricted wrt his role whereas the other has been nurtured guided & given the freedom/backing & consistency in selection to be allowed to grow into his role.


JJB would have organized the defence better. We were too concentrated in the middle and Gale saw it and went wide. McGuire either isn't fully match fit (if he were he will have something to offer on attack) but he looked way off the pace and may now be shot. I hope not.

I have been disappointed in Watkins for some time now and expressed my views last season when he was terrible until the last few weeks. My point is the problems are within him and nothing to do with structure. For several seasons Moon has been the more effective Centre as has Keinhorst when he gets the chance so nothing to do with structures and planning which are just long term excuses.

With regard to Sutcliffe the reason he has been chopped and changed is because he has not commanded one position well enough whereas Williams from the start showed he had the skill as a 6 and there was no need to keep moving him rather like Mags and Burrow who grabbed their chance so well that you couldn't drop them. Sutty is just too laid back and makes wrong decisions which is his own failing and not the coaches. Coaching can improve players but top players possess a natural understanding and awareness to read a game that is nurtured at a young age. Once they get to Sutcliffe's age and they do not posses that nous as an organizer it is unlikely they will improve a lot more. Sutty reminds me of Oldroyd in many ways.

I agree the youngsters have to have a be given time but while not letting themselves down none look ready yet. So we have too many in the squad that are just not good enough players no matter who is coaching them.

Powell at Cas has done a fine job but I would say it is largely due to wise recruitment so he has something to work with. We have just not recruited to the level a club like Leeds deserve and for this I blame GH who we all know keeps this role for himself.
Re: 2017 | club statement | G Hetherington

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 9:18 pm
Juan Cornetto wrote:
Once they get to Sutcliffe's age and they do not posses that nous as an organizer it is unlikely they will improve a lot more.


McGuire managed it but granted, he is the exception rather than the rule.
Re: 2017 | club statement | G Hetherington

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 9:39 pm
I always want Leeds to win every game they play without exception - but once a game is clearly lost I am more than happy for them to get whatever score put on them their abject performance deserves including getting flogged just as they did last Thursday at Castleford. If that hastens the demise of the current inept management then so be it.

Thursday was Leeds' widest margin of defeat in any game during the SL Era (in any game since 21/5/95), Leeds have conceded their heaviest ever defeats to Castleford both home and away in the space of the last ten months, Leeds had never lost five straight to Castleford before - they have now. Prior to the five straight defeats Leeds under McDermott V Castleford had Won ten, Drawn one, Lost one. That reversal of fortune is IMO indicative of the direction Leeds have been heading under this regime for some time now.

The CEO rightly states the importance of the next four fixtures:
V Catalans - Leeds have lost the last three meetings
V Wakefield - Leeds have won two of last three meetings
V Huddersfield - Leeds have lost the last three meetings
V Wigan - Leeds have won one of last three meetings

Leeds have won three of the last twelve meetings so one from the next four would be about par for the recent course in these fixtures. Most Leeds fans would probably view that as being a shade optimistic after Thursday's debacle.
