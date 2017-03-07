Juan Cornetto wrote:

I was about to post the same thing. He is one of the most reliable players who never gives up. A regular top tackler and leader of the defensive line and first up on the kick chases.



Because he has been unfortunate with injuries does not make him like Maguire or Delaney who cannot run anymore. JJB, injury apart, is one of the fittest players in the squad capable of long minutes. Ward, Sutcliffe, McGuire and possibly Ferres have missed as many matches recently and had he played at Cas the other night we would not have lost by that score.



The same can be said for Burrow who even though past his best is still our best attacking threat and until we sign a quality replacement it would be madness to move him on before others who will never match his ability to win a match.



Certainly we need replacements for the likes of Delaney, Walters and sadly McGuire on current form and I do not think we can keep so many squad players who have not got what it takes in ability to be first choices. I have always been a supporter of giving youngsters with rugby skills a chance but we make too many excuses for the likes of Sutcliffe who has had ample opportunity to stand out. Williams with far fewer chances stamped his authority on games with an full array of skills. Sutcliffe has shown the necessary skill level so very few times and his show and go is as predictable but far less effective than 2nd rower Andy Hay used to be and he struggles to know when to run and when to pass. I am not saying he is a bad player and I rate his usefulness only as a utility squad player.



None of the crop of young forwards has looked to possess outstanding abilities and look like Singleton replicas at best which is not good enough in my opinion.



Watkins is another whose inconsistent performances are often hidden by excuses and he is something of an enigma because he undoubtedly is a gifted runner with balance and good footwork but he seems to lack urgency and awareness and so rarely runs good lines into space and doesn't stand deep enough. He has improved his defense from a physical point of view but his positional sense still appears naive at times and he regularly fails in the big matches both for Leeds and his country.



All in all we need some serious recruitment starting with a quality halfback who would make some of the less gifted players look so much better.