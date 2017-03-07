SmokeyTA wrote: huddersfield are terrible at the moment. Bar a great WCC performance wire have been pants. Catalan's always run hot and cold Wakefield try hard but aren't great.



It's a decent run of games to see where we are at. 4 wins and McDermott probably keeps his job. Any fewer and any more capitulation and he has to go.

you could also say Huddersfield are equally desperate for points, and always seem to grow a leg against us, especially at home in the regular rounds. Warrington also are bound to hit their straps soon for me, i can see them starting against Wigan on Thursday, this is the game i fear most out of that lot as when Wire click at home they can rack up a cricket score against anyone.I agree regards the two home games coming up, they represent our best chance of points by far for me and are must wins for Mac.