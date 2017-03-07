WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 | club statement | G Hetherington

Re: 2017 | club statement | G Hetherington

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 10:56 am
RHINO-MARK User avatar
ThePrinter wrote:
Unless he came out and sacked McDermott then some on here would've found some fault with whatever he did/said.

:BOOHOO:
Re: 2017 | club statement | G Hetherington

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 10:58 am
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Charlie Sheen wrote:
He's played most of the games since coming back from his injury last season, and was our top tackler last season. I don't think his injury record is anywhere near as bad as been made out to be.
I agree, Delaney has been finished for 3 years.

He's 35 & injured "again" mate more SC sat in the treatment room like i said maybe on a PAYP/Assist Coach deal then yea but not on a full 1st team deal imo.
Re: 2017 | club statement | G Hetherington

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 11:02 am
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Gotcha wrote:
Having slept on this, I think GH has made a bigger mistake here than he realises. He has now backed himself into a corner, and everyone now expects that if the form is not picked up then he has to take action. Tried to cover his backside too much here I think, and possibly would have been better waiting on the statement for another week.

Given the opening line of the E-mail mate id say he was more or less forced to say something.
Wrt the content GH has previous with this tone of public statement wrt Staff/Player reviews his biggest test is still to come imo i.e Does he have the nadgers to pull the trigger on the Coaching Staff/Playing staff to the level required & then still have the knack of signing Qulity players & the Correct type of Coach!!
Re: 2017 | club statement | G Hetherington

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 11:03 am
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22189
Biff Tannen wrote:
Next 6 -

Catalans - H

Wakefield - H

Huddersfield - A

Wigan - H

Warrington - A

Hull - A

After the Wakey game i really can't make a case for us picking up a point in the following 4 in all honesty.
huddersfield are terrible at the moment. Bar a great WCC performance wire have been pants. Catalan's always run hot and cold Wakefield try hard but aren't great.

It's a decent run of games to see where we are at. 4 wins and McDermott probably keeps his job. Any fewer and any more capitulation and he has to go.
