Gotcha wrote: Having slept on this, I think GH has made a bigger mistake here than he realises. He has now backed himself into a corner, and everyone now expects that if the form is not picked up then he has to take action. Tried to cover his backside too much here I think, and possibly would have been better waiting on the statement for another week.

Given the opening line of the E-mail mate id say he was more or less forced to say something.Wrt the content GH has previous with this tone of public statement wrt Staff/Player reviews his biggest test is still to come imo i.e Does he have the nadgers to pull the trigger on the Coaching Staff/Playing staff to the level required & then still have the knack of signing Qulity players & the Correct type of Coach!!