|
|
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote:
If only we had, y'know a reserve league that we could put first teamers and up & comers into to hopefully sharpen up when not picked for 1st team and/or dual reg.
I completely agree with you on this, it is my biggest annoyance with the club that they refuse to see the advantages of a reserve team as opposed to DR or Loan...A reserve squad would be better for first teasers returning from injury..as you are still playing for the Rhinos jersey, playing for a Championship side does not do much for morale, must be quite deflating...or for those players who are on the fringe. A reserve squad should be seen as a positive not just as a means of sharpening a player's skills but for providing healthy competition and raising the standard of the señor squad. The threat of ..if they do not perform they go to the reserve should keep them on their toes..if they still do not cut it then they out. The problem with DR is that you can only send out so many players..this leaves many others not playing...for all his faults even Mac recognised this and that a solution needs to be found. We are losing too many youngsters. I wrote to GH on this , he claimed that it was too expensive. I only hope that the RFL will make it compulsory soon as more SL teams have a reserve squad. Meantime I post on this topic on FB at every given opportunity.
Mon Mar 06, 2017 10:25 pm
For me there are very few players are a definite to stay, most need to be looked at as to whether they're not good enough, or whether they are not being utilised correctly. The likes of Hall and Watkins are not performing well, but in the right system will do wonders. We are unlikely to replace half the squad, so I'd say top four to change would be
Mcguire
Delaney
JJB
Walters
3 at the end of their useful life, one just not very good.
Mon Mar 06, 2017 10:53 pm
The really sad thing is that some legends are going to leave after great careers which will be soured in the short-term by memories of how bad they have been in the last year or so. I've said elsewhere but the tragedy is that any clearout should have started last year - as it is this is looking more and more like a complete waste of a season.
The other downside of leaving it a year too long is that GH's treasured salary cap structure will be really hard to enforce from next year. After last year we could probably have persuaded players that 2016 was just a blip and we'd be amongst the chase for trophies. After two years of garbage we'll have to start to pay, possibly even over the odds, to attract players who would have jumped at the chance to join Leeds a year or so ago.
As for players, you have to look at who's off contract at the end of the year first, but I'd be very tempted to punt Ablett, Cuthbertson and Delaney amongst the other names mentioned. They are beyond average even when fit. Cuthbertson 2015 is looking like a blip in an otherwise spectacularly mediocre career.
Mon Mar 06, 2017 10:58 pm
Think you might find Cuthbertson has been our best player so far
Mon Mar 06, 2017 11:03 pm
I'd like to see a new coach spend a bit of time with the squad and analyse just who is going to cut the mustard playing wise and yes, maybe let the old guard redeem themselves and leave with happier memories than the poop show we are now being served.
Frankly we are diabolical, confidence is hanging by an absolute thread, players now too scared to even try a kick through on the last and deeming dying with the ball 5/10 yards out an acceptable outcome. No organisation, totally disjointed "attack", players stood mouths agog, not knowing what play is been run, nobody talking to each other (the bloody water carrier was doing the talks on Thursday!!!) Time for a few in this squad to realise that they are now no longer the billy big nads anymore, suck it up and get the heck on with it, not for the coach, not for Gawwy and not for us, for themselves.
Tue Mar 07, 2017 1:32 am
Agreed. I think a fair few need to understand that if they leave Leeds on current form their options will either be retirement or the Championship (at best).
Tue Mar 07, 2017 2:06 am
RoscoRhino wrote:
The email from Big Gary is a joke, doesn't tell us anything, let's hope behind the scenes a new coach is been lined up for replacement in the near future.
It's a shame for great players (and local lads) like Mags, JJB, Burrow to go out like this, but they and Mac (plus Delaney) must be gone at the end of the year to ensure the club moves forward in 2018.
Golding - Keep (hopefully he'll improve under better coaching)
Briscoe - Keep (he's looked crap, but so has 90% of the team, think a
new coach will bring his form back, he's got years left)
Watkins - Keep (Id like to believe he'd get back to his best, who knows
Moon - Def Keep
Hall - Keep, needs to be some old guard left, plus can still do a job
Mags - Has to go
Burrow - Has to go
Ward - Future Captain, key component of future
Ferres - Keep, like his tenacity, plus still got it
Ablett - same as hall
Garbutt - Keep
Parcell - Keep
Galloway - Keep Gets some stick, but towards end of last year was
starting to play well, think he def strengthens the middle
Lilley - Keep, young, good head on his shoulders, got thrown in deep
Last year, if Mac doesn't get chop, would rather him stay at
Bradford, and learn under Toovey
Keinhorst - Great attitude, utility player, when all is lost, still puts effort
In
JJB - has to retire
Delaney - has to go
Singleton - Keep, rotation forward
Cuthbertson - keep in hope he regains 2015 form
Baldwinson - keep, hope macs coaching is what's holding him back
Ormondroyd - keep, new player, but what else we got
Aston - don't know anything about, sounds poor, if so get rid
That leaves me with Mullally and Walters, who at moment I'm lost with, head says get rid as they've shown me nothing, could it be down to coaching, the fact they've not stood out in a declining team makes me worry.
Then there's Sutty, ????????????? I'd keep, but couldn't tell you what position or role.
Posters on here, know a lot more about the youngsters, so I've not passed comment.
Thoughts guys (and ladies)
Regards Rosco (Mac supporter in 2016, but simply had enough)
Sutcliffe is a talent who has been totally mismanaged since he broke through, this is his fifth season and he clearly doesnt know what position is best for him, what his role is when he is playing, how much responsibility he is supposed to be taking or what. It must be pretty hard to switch from one week being a running threat from the bench to the next linking in at fullback to the next being the main organiser of the team, no wonder he looks lost.
Compare him to Williams at Wigan, a kid with similar talent in 2015 who was then given a clear position and a clear role and was allowed to make mistakes. Now Wigan have probably the best 6 in the league and we have no idea who our best halves are.
Lets hope the same thing doesnt happen to Lilly or Golding, or any of the other players coming through.
Tue Mar 07, 2017 6:46 am
Agree to a degree, but Sutcliffe's injuries didn't help, as did/has the fact he's playing in a very poor team. Williams has never been asked to perform in a dreadful team regularly.
Tue Mar 07, 2017 7:12 am
I would release mags, Burrow,Jjb,Delaney ,Walters.
Preference would be to sign a running half to partner Lilley or an organiser to partner Sutty.
I'd wait until we see some good forwards available to look at replacing Galloway etc.
