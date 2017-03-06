RoscoRhino wrote:

The email from Big Gary is a joke, doesn't tell us anything, let's hope behind the scenes a new coach is been lined up for replacement in the near future.



It's a shame for great players (and local lads) like Mags, JJB, Burrow to go out like this, but they and Mac (plus Delaney) must be gone at the end of the year to ensure the club moves forward in 2018.



Golding - Keep (hopefully he'll improve under better coaching)

Briscoe - Keep (he's looked crap, but so has 90% of the team, think a

new coach will bring his form back, he's got years left)

Watkins - Keep (Id like to believe he'd get back to his best, who knows

Moon - Def Keep

Hall - Keep, needs to be some old guard left, plus can still do a job

Mags - Has to go

Burrow - Has to go

Ward - Future Captain, key component of future

Ferres - Keep, like his tenacity, plus still got it

Ablett - same as hall

Garbutt - Keep

Parcell - Keep

Galloway - Keep Gets some stick, but towards end of last year was

starting to play well, think he def strengthens the middle



Lilley - Keep, young, good head on his shoulders, got thrown in deep

Last year, if Mac doesn't get chop, would rather him stay at

Bradford, and learn under Toovey

Keinhorst - Great attitude, utility player, when all is lost, still puts effort

In

JJB - has to retire

Delaney - has to go

Singleton - Keep, rotation forward

Cuthbertson - keep in hope he regains 2015 form

Baldwinson - keep, hope macs coaching is what's holding him back

Ormondroyd - keep, new player, but what else we got

Aston - don't know anything about, sounds poor, if so get rid



That leaves me with Mullally and Walters, who at moment I'm lost with, head says get rid as they've shown me nothing, could it be down to coaching, the fact they've not stood out in a declining team makes me worry.



Then there's Sutty, ????????????? I'd keep, but couldn't tell you what position or role.



Posters on here, know a lot more about the youngsters, so I've not passed comment.



Thoughts guys (and ladies)



Regards Rosco (Mac supporter in 2016, but simply had enough)