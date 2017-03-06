Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote: If only we had, y'know a reserve league that we could put first teamers and up & comers into to hopefully sharpen up when not picked for 1st team and/or dual reg.

I completely agree with you on this, it is my biggest annoyance with the club that they refuse to see the advantages of a reserve team as opposed to DR or Loan...A reserve squad would be better for first teasers returning from injury..as you are still playing for the Rhinos jersey, playing for a Championship side does not do much for morale, must be quite deflating...or for those players who are on the fringe. A reserve squad should be seen as a positive not just as a means of sharpening a player's skills but for providing healthy competition and raising the standard of the señor squad. The threat of ..if they do not perform they go to the reserve should keep them on their toes..if they still do not cut it then they out. The problem with DR is that you can only send out so many players..this leaves many others not playing...for all his faults even Mac recognised this and that a solution needs to be found. We are losing too many youngsters. I wrote to GH on this , he claimed that it was too expensive. I only hope that the RFL will make it compulsory soon as more SL teams have a reserve squad. Meantime I post on this topic on FB at every given opportunity.