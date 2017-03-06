WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 | club statement | G Hetherington

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com 2017 | club statement | G Hetherington

 
Post a reply

Re: 2017 | club statement | G Hetherington

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 4:28 pm
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7452
Outs - JJB, Delaney, McGuire, Burrow, Galloway.

I would at least try and entice Myler, Widdop to the club. If the Burgesses are returning to England next season as suggested I would try and sign every one of them.

I don't see our next win coming any time soon so will interesting and testing times for GH.

Re: 2017 | club statement | G Hetherington

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 5:35 pm
Backwoodsman Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Aug 09, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 933
Location: Deepest North Yorkshire Woodland
Homer Simpson wrote:
At least he is one that has the potential to develop into a long-term prospect

I think we will have to disagree on that, to me he is a rugby league journeyman he will have a long career in mainly middle to bottom super league clubs. Or top championship side. Oh hell wait a minute middle to bottom super league clubs that's us.

Re: 2017 | club statement | G Hetherington

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 5:55 pm
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19708
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
Backwoodsman wrote:
I think we will have to disagree on that, to me he is a rugby league journeyman he will have a long career in mainly middle to bottom super league clubs. Or top championship side. Oh hell wait a minute middle to bottom super league clubs that's us.



I think it depends who he plays next to. the kids a good organiser, kicker and directs the team well for someone so young.
play him next to a quality running half and I think he'll be fine.

either way he's the best natural half at the club right now

Re: 2017 | club statement | G Hetherington

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 6:10 pm
ant1 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 7:50 pm
Posts: 887
Hetherington surelyhas to be sniffing around Widdop. He's exactly the type of player that should have replaced Sinfield. Get the mothballed cheque book out Garry and get a watertight contract sorted now.

Re: 2017 | club statement | G Hetherington

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 6:19 pm
leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1031
ant1 wrote:
Hetherington surelyhas to be sniffing around Widdop. He's exactly the type of player that should have replaced Sinfield. Get the mothballed cheque book out Garry and get a watertight contract sorted now.


Why do people think widdop is going anywhere next year?

Re: 2017 | club statement | G Hetherington

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 6:20 pm
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19708
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
didn't I read somewhere he wanted to come home? maybe , maybe wishful thinking

Re: 2017 | club statement | G Hetherington

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 6:51 pm
RoscoRhino Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Mar 02, 2017 8:54 pm
Posts: 5
The email from Big Gary is a joke, doesn't tell us anything, let's hope behind the scenes a new coach is been lined up for replacement in the near future.

It's a shame for great players (and local lads) like Mags, JJB, Burrow to go out like this, but they and Mac (plus Delaney) must be gone at the end of the year to ensure the club moves forward in 2018.

Golding - Keep (hopefully he'll improve under better coaching)
Briscoe - Keep (he's looked crap, but so has 90% of the team, think a
new coach will bring his form back, he's got years left)
Watkins - Keep (Id like to believe he'd get back to his best, who knows
Moon - Def Keep
Hall - Keep, needs to be some old guard left, plus can still do a job
Mags - Has to go
Burrow - Has to go
Ward - Future Captain, key component of future
Ferres - Keep, like his tenacity, plus still got it
Ablett - same as hall
Garbutt - Keep
Parcell - Keep
Galloway - Keep Gets some stick, but towards end of last year was
starting to play well, think he def strengthens the middle

Lilley - Keep, young, good head on his shoulders, got thrown in deep
Last year, if Mac doesn't get chop, would rather him stay at
Bradford, and learn under Toovey
Keinhorst - Great attitude, utility player, when all is lost, still puts effort
In
JJB - has to retire
Delaney - has to go
Singleton - Keep, rotation forward
Cuthbertson - keep in hope he regains 2015 form
Baldwinson - keep, hope macs coaching is what's holding him back
Ormondroyd - keep, new player, but what else we got
Aston - don't know anything about, sounds poor, if so get rid

That leaves me with Mullally and Walters, who at moment I'm lost with, head says get rid as they've shown me nothing, could it be down to coaching, the fact they've not stood out in a declining team makes me worry.

Then there's Sutty, ????????????? I'd keep, but couldn't tell you what position or role.

Posters on here, know a lot more about the youngsters, so I've not passed comment.

Thoughts guys (and ladies)

Regards Rosco (Mac supporter in 2016, but simply had enough)

Re: 2017 | club statement | G Hetherington

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 7:58 pm
FGB User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 17, 2009 3:10 pm
Posts: 353
When Walters broke into the first team, having come from Union and done a short time in the academy he looked twice the player he is now.

The coaching and conditioning he has had since becoming a first teamer have ruined him. His physique looks all wrong.

Re: 2017 | club statement | G Hetherington

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 8:09 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4836
Location: Hill Valley
FGB wrote:
When Walters broke into the first team, having come from Union and done a short time in the academy he looked twice the player he is now.

The coaching and conditioning he has had since becoming a first teamer have ruined him. His physique looks all wrong.


I see what you mean but he has been awful generally THAT try and mini stint in the GF 2015 aside for over 2 years now.some of his defensive efforts are amateur standard and he is so messy in the collision and PTB area. Just not good enough, but to be fair he is far from the only one.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: 2017 | club statement | G Hetherington

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 8:32 pm
Marty Grrrrrrrrrr! Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu May 19, 2016 9:25 pm
Posts: 282
Maybe if players like Walters and co havent developed as they maybe should it could possibly be down to the player themselves as much as the coaching staff.

Having said that i never really saw much potential in Walters anyway.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, cheekydiddles, FGB, Fieldheadrhino, HRS Rhino, imwakefieldtillidie, Joshheff90, krisleeds, Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!, Ronzy, RoscoRhino, rugbyleague88, Seth, steamy, taxi4stevesmith, tenerifeRhino, TOMCAT, try scorer and 440 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,530,8552,35075,8204,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 9th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
SYDNEY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Thu 9th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R2
NZ WARRIORS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
BRISBANE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
HULL FC
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEEDS
v
CATALANS  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEIGH
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 11th Mar : 04:00
NRL-R2
NEWCASTLE
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 06:30
NRL-R2
MANLY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R2
CANBERRA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 18:00
CH-R6
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R2
WESTS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R2
ST GEORGE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
OXFORD
v
WORKINGTON  














c}