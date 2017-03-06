Outs - JJB, Delaney, McGuire, Burrow, Galloway.
I would at least try and entice Myler, Widdop to the club. If the Burgesses are returning to England next season as suggested I would try and sign every one of them.
I don't see our next win coming any time soon so will interesting and testing times for GH.
I would at least try and entice Myler, Widdop to the club. If the Burgesses are returning to England next season as suggested I would try and sign every one of them.
I don't see our next win coming any time soon so will interesting and testing times for GH.