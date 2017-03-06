|
DHM
tvoc wrote:
The McDermott Legacy - exactly as some predicted even when Leeds were still in the winner's circle. The success was down to a core group of players who were rapidly ageing with doubts surrounding their replacements. Nothing looked capable from within and quality external signings were a thing of the past unless coming along in the gifthorse variety.
The 40% if true is a ridiculously low bench mark for a club the stature of Leeds.
I'll be honest, I was probably in the camp that thought the people managing the club knew what they were doing and had confidence in what would happen when the age of our stars became a serious problem. However, I did say several seasons ago that I thought McD was not the man to manage the transition. However, it seems I should also have included GH in that.
It's hard to predict quality of youth development, but it's been very disappointing at Leeds, particularly in key positions like 9 and in the forwards as a whole. We've also recruited poorly, I'd rather have a good Championship forward than a guy who can't get a game for Huddersfield, or a dual reg player just turning out for fitness.
I thought we had a class set of threequarters (although that was including Hardaker) and that we could surely manage to build a decent pack and recruit one genuine quality half. But no. And now the threequarters look like garbage because the pack are rubbish and there's nobody to make the links around the field to make use of them.
So here we are. Hoping the rest of the league descends to our level so our coach can achieve his massive 40% win target after 7 Championships in 11 years.
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"
Mon Mar 06, 2017 1:13 pm
I vote to keep Jordan Lilley !
It's Official - "Homer Simpson is a Leeds Fan"
Mon Mar 06, 2017 1:16 pm
Homer Simpson wrote:
I vote to keep Jordan Lilley !
For what purpose
Mon Mar 06, 2017 1:53 pm
I suspect that if Catalans hand our 'arris to us on a plate (which I suspect they will) at the weekend then the "record amount of emails" that dropped into GH's inbox this week could well be surpassed.
Mon Mar 06, 2017 2:08 pm
A poor performance or big loss this weekend will make the Wakefield game of paramount importance for BMD. Unless we see big improvements then Wakey will smell blood in the water and it could all be over in 2 weeks not 4...
Mon Mar 06, 2017 3:37 pm
Backwoodsman wrote:
For what purpose
At least he is one that has the potential to develop into a long-term prospect
Mon Mar 06, 2017 3:38 pm
Least this year against Wakie we don't have Falloon to hand them the match.
Mon Mar 06, 2017 3:54 pm
thebloodbath wrote:
Least this year against Wakie we don't have Falloon to hand them the match.
No but we do have 17 others that might.
Mon Mar 06, 2017 3:55 pm
Jordan said this in the YP - “I’ve been really enjoying my time at Bradford,” “It has been a good experience, all the boys are really good and Geoff Toovey is a really good coach who has been helping me out, Leigh Beattie as well.” - Nothing said about McD - so read into that what you will.
Mon Mar 06, 2017 4:25 pm
Homer Simpson wrote:
Jordan said this in the YP - “I’ve been really enjoying my time at Bradford,” “It has been a good experience, all the boys are really good and Geoff Toovey is a really good coach who has been helping me out, Leigh Beattie as well.” - Nothing said about McD - so read into that what you will.
Can't read anything into it without knowing what question he was asked
