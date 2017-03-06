WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 | club statement | G Hetherington

Re: 2017 | club statement | G Hetherington

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 11:57 am
DHM
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu May 25, 2006 4:13 pm
Posts: 8444
Location: Garth's Darkplace.
tvoc wrote:
The McDermott Legacy - exactly as some predicted even when Leeds were still in the winner's circle. The success was down to a core group of players who were rapidly ageing with doubts surrounding their replacements. Nothing looked capable from within and quality external signings were a thing of the past unless coming along in the gifthorse variety.



The 40% if true is a ridiculously low bench mark for a club the stature of Leeds.


I'll be honest, I was probably in the camp that thought the people managing the club knew what they were doing and had confidence in what would happen when the age of our stars became a serious problem. However, I did say several seasons ago that I thought McD was not the man to manage the transition. However, it seems I should also have included GH in that.
It's hard to predict quality of youth development, but it's been very disappointing at Leeds, particularly in key positions like 9 and in the forwards as a whole. We've also recruited poorly, I'd rather have a good Championship forward than a guy who can't get a game for Huddersfield, or a dual reg player just turning out for fitness.
I thought we had a class set of threequarters (although that was including Hardaker) and that we could surely manage to build a decent pack and recruit one genuine quality half. But no. And now the threequarters look like garbage because the pack are rubbish and there's nobody to make the links around the field to make use of them.
So here we are. Hoping the rest of the league descends to our level so our coach can achieve his massive 40% win target after 7 Championships in 11 years.
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"

Re: 2017 | club statement | G Hetherington

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 1:13 pm
Homer Simpson
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 30, 2008 2:30 pm
Posts: 1747
Location: 742 Evergreen Terrace, Springfield.
I vote to keep Jordan Lilley !
It's Official - "Homer Simpson is a Leeds Fan"

Re: 2017 | club statement | G Hetherington

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 1:16 pm
Backwoodsman
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Aug 09, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 932
Location: Deepest North Yorkshire Woodland
Homer Simpson wrote:
I vote to keep Jordan Lilley !

For what purpose

Re: 2017 | club statement | G Hetherington

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 1:53 pm
Norman Stanley Fletcher
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2008 7:18 pm
Posts: 2280
Location: Going straight
I suspect that if Catalans hand our 'arris to us on a plate (which I suspect they will) at the weekend then the "record amount of emails" that dropped into GH's inbox this week could well be surpassed.
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.

Re: 2017 | club statement | G Hetherington

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 2:08 pm
batleyrhino
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 3:32 pm
Posts: 6181
Location: In a gay bar with Zak Hardaker...
A poor performance or big loss this weekend will make the Wakefield game of paramount importance for BMD. Unless we see big improvements then Wakey will smell blood in the water and it could all be over in 2 weeks not 4...
It's not how much talent you've got, it's what you do with it that counts.

Re: 2017 | club statement | G Hetherington

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 3:37 pm
Homer Simpson
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 30, 2008 2:30 pm
Posts: 1747
Location: 742 Evergreen Terrace, Springfield.
Backwoodsman wrote:
For what purpose
At least he is one that has the potential to develop into a long-term prospect
It's Official - "Homer Simpson is a Leeds Fan"

Re: 2017 | club statement | G Hetherington

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 3:38 pm
thebloodbath
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Apr 28, 2008 1:40 pm
Posts: 9728
Location: ".........Bite the lightning.........and tell me how it tastes........."
Least this year against Wakie we don't have Falloon to hand them the match.
Ryan Bailey (11/11/83) - The Most Feared Man In Super League

The Most Feared Man In Super League (TMFMISL) * Coined by thebloodbath * Inspired by Bailey *

Re: 2017 | club statement | G Hetherington

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 3:54 pm
chapylad
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 02, 2002 1:20 pm
Posts: 3050
Location: location, location
thebloodbath wrote:
Least this year against Wakie we don't have Falloon to hand them the match.

No but we do have 17 others that might.

Re: 2017 | club statement | G Hetherington

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 3:55 pm
Homer Simpson
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 30, 2008 2:30 pm
Posts: 1747
Location: 742 Evergreen Terrace, Springfield.
Jordan said this in the YP - “I’ve been really enjoying my time at Bradford,” “It has been a good experience, all the boys are really good and Geoff Toovey is a really good coach who has been helping me out, Leigh Beattie as well.” - Nothing said about McD - so read into that what you will.
It's Official - "Homer Simpson is a Leeds Fan"
c}