tvoc wrote: The McDermott Legacy - exactly as some predicted even when Leeds were still in the winner's circle. The success was down to a core group of players who were rapidly ageing with doubts surrounding their replacements. Nothing looked capable from within and quality external signings were a thing of the past unless coming along in the gifthorse variety.

The 40% if true is a ridiculously low bench mark for a club the stature of Leeds.







The 40% if true is a ridiculously low bench mark for a club the stature of Leeds.

I'll be honest, I was probably in the camp that thought the people managing the club knew what they were doing and had confidence in what would happen when the age of our stars became a serious problem. However, I did say several seasons ago that I thought McD was not the man to manage the transition. However, it seems I should also have included GH in that.It's hard to predict quality of youth development, but it's been very disappointing at Leeds, particularly in key positions like 9 and in the forwards as a whole. We've also recruited poorly, I'd rather have a good Championship forward than a guy who can't get a game for Huddersfield, or a dual reg player just turning out for fitness.I thought we had a class set of threequarters (although that was including Hardaker) and that we could surely manage to build a decent pack and recruit one genuine quality half. But no. And now the threequarters look like garbage because the pack are rubbish and there's nobody to make the links around the field to make use of them.So here we are. Hoping the rest of the league descends to our level so our coach can achieve his massive 40% win target after 7 Championships in 11 years.