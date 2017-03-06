There wasn't one player on the pitch the other night that I'd turn a hair at losing.

If I had to pick ones to retain it'd be those that show the odd sign of wanting to improve.

I see few signs of that from the elder statesmen - understandable in a way as their best days are behind them however hard they try. The ones that really worry me are the high-earners that should be the bedrock of the team. I see few signs of wanting to improve amongst that group. Maybe they think they're good enough, I don't know. And don't give me any coaching b0ll0cks either - while poor coaching might be relevant to young players, it certainly shouldn't apply to players with 100+ games under their belts, at least not on an individual skills level.