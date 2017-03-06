|
Homer Simpson wrote:
players to go ?
McGuire, JJB & Purcell, he is just not doing it for me.
These are just for starters for 10
for me - JJB, McGuire and Delaney end of season retirements.
Walters, Ormondroyd, Mullally will never be good enough at top level so should be moved on to a Championship club which is their maximum level imo.
a few more in the 50/50 category too. Big changes needed.
Mon Mar 06, 2017 10:36 am
FGB
Strong-running second rower
I'd Look to cash in on Watkins, who would not be missed, lets be honest.
Mon Mar 06, 2017 10:40 am
Biff Tannen wrote:
for me - JJB, McGuire and Delaney end of season retirements.
Walters, Ormondroyd, Mullally will never be good enough at top level so should be moved on to a Championship club which is their maximum level imo.
a few more in the 50/50 category too. Big changes needed.
More or less my feelings, I would however give both mullally and ormondroyd this season to prove they are good enough. I hope McGuire has sufficient intelligence to retire at this season end. He has been magnificent for us ,but unfortunately at the moment he is showing his age.
Mon Mar 06, 2017 10:58 am
There wasn't one player on the pitch the other night that I'd turn a hair at losing.
If I had to pick ones to retain it'd be those that show the odd sign of wanting to improve.
I see few signs of that from the elder statesmen - understandable in a way as their best days are behind them however hard they try. The ones that really worry me are the high-earners that should be the bedrock of the team. I see few signs of wanting to improve amongst that group. Maybe they think they're good enough, I don't know. And don't give me any coaching b0ll0cks either - while poor coaching might be relevant to young players, it certainly shouldn't apply to players with 100+ games under their belts, at least not on an individual skills level.
Mon Mar 06, 2017 11:00 am
DHM
Silver RLFANS Member
It's going to take years, money and shrewd youth development to sort out the place we are in now. I don't think our next coach will see us win things, it will be the guy after him that will do it, if we get things right starting now.
Does anyone seriously expect GH to remove McDermott before the end of the season? I don't. The 40% win ratio reminds me of Gordon Brown's 5 economic tests before joining the Euro. Their sole purpose was to make sure we never entered the Euro.
Mon Mar 06, 2017 11:24 am
tvoc
Gold RLFANS Member
DHM wrote:
It's going to take years, money and shrewd youth development to sort out the place we are in now.
The McDermott Legacy - exactly as some predicted even when Leeds were still in the winner's circle. The success was down to a core group of players who were rapidly ageing with doubts surrounding their replacements. Nothing looked capable from within and quality external signings were a thing of the past unless coming along in the gifthorse variety.
Does anyone seriously expect GH to remove McDermott before the end of the season? I don't. The 40% win ratio reminds me of Gordon Brown's 5 economic tests before joining the Euro. Their sole purpose was to make sure we never entered the Euro.
The 40% if true is a ridiculously low bench mark for a club the stature of Leeds.
Mon Mar 06, 2017 11:34 am
This is just delaying the inevitable imo & is the usyal pr BS Hetherington rolls out after a diabolical performance/result.
Even if we win our next 4 Mc.D needs to go this next batch of jnrs need a clean slate Coaching wise & better quality 1st teamers around them.
Wrt who should go from the squad we've always had reasonable fringe players when the starting 17 or so have been quality so id start there first wrt recruitment.
Fwiw id look to move on Mcguire Delaney Galloway Jjb Burrow(player coach) & Walters. To start with.
Mon Mar 06, 2017 11:38 am
Arguably it'd be easier and quicker to list those worth hanging on to.
