Re: 2017 | club statement | G Hetherington

Mon Mar 06, 2017 9:37 am
craigizzard
I suppose this is being done to give enough time to set up a new coach to come in immediately after sacking, something that should have been in place for a while now. Otherwise you're left with JJB and Burrow coaching the team while you scour the world for someone available - much harder changing coaches in mid-season, which is another reason something should have been done following such an unprecedentedly bad year.

But it is a clear indication that GH is, finally, cracking.

Re: 2017 | club statement | G Hetherington

Mon Mar 06, 2017 9:55 am
christopher
Interesting times, it will show how much the players rate BM, will they step up a gear to save him?

FWIW its a really interesting season, both saints and wire seem to be in similar positions

Re: 2017 | club statement | G Hetherington

Mon Mar 06, 2017 9:58 am
Biff Tannen
loiner81 wrote:
If we do lose a few and GH makes changes it could also be the start of 2018's pre-season and a new era for the club.


This is what needs to happen. Write this season off get a new coach in now to use the rest of this year to identify players he wants and get them tied up now instead of being left with the scraps when all the best players are contracted for 2018 and beyond. also tough decisions HAVE to be made now. there are several of the current squad who need to be told that they are either not good enough for us or they have reached the end of a glittering career. We can't continue to let this drift or 2018 will be as much of a write off as this.
Re: 2017 | club statement | G Hetherington

Mon Mar 06, 2017 9:58 am
Backwoodsman
Still think Cunningham will go first. Surprised if smith gets fired, wire have a stronger squad than us and saints. Theoretically in several weeks time, us and saints will be looking for a new coach. Still think the major problem is the quality and age of our squad. Player recruitment over the last few seasons has been abysmal.

Re: 2017 | club statement | G Hetherington

Mon Mar 06, 2017 9:59 am
Gotcha
SmokeyTA wrote:
Seems a strange that he had ten games and GH was always going to give him ten games In fact they signed a new contract codifying that 10 game judgement, then put out this statement from GH saying we will be in a much better position to judge after 8 games.


They didn't just give him 10 games on the new contract. They gave him a win percentage to achieve of at least 40%.

I am aware to the end of the Wigan game is 8 games, but I stated above what was following that, lossable games also. Therefore I would expect him to be sacked based on 10 games.
Re: 2017 | club statement | G Hetherington

Mon Mar 06, 2017 10:04 am
Norman Stanley Fletcher
I'd have TS back in a heart beat
Re: 2017 | club statement | G Hetherington

Mon Mar 06, 2017 10:06 am
christopher wrote:
Interesting times, it will show how much the players rate BM, will they step up a gear to save him?
Some of the players should/would also be playing for their own futures. So yes, they should step up a gear if only to save themselves.
