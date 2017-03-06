loiner81 wrote: If we do lose a few and GH makes changes it could also be the start of 2018's pre-season and a new era for the club.

This is what needs to happen. Write this season off get a new coach in now to use the rest of this year to identify players he wants and get them tied up now instead of being left with the scraps when all the best players are contracted for 2018 and beyond. also tough decisions HAVE to be made now. there are several of the current squad who need to be told that they are either not good enough for us or they have reached the end of a glittering career. We can't continue to let this drift or 2018 will be as much of a write off as this.