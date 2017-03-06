WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 | club statement | G Hetherington

Mon Mar 06, 2017 8:52 am
I’ve had a record number of emails following last week’s game at Castleford and since they all follow a similar theme I’m writing to share my thoughts with all our fans rather than replying separately to each correspondence.

Our performance at Castleford was very poor from start to finish. Our opponents were just the opposite! They were exceptional on the night. The result was significant. Our heaviest defeat for over 20 years. This raises two questions. Firstly, how would we have fared if our team had included Rob Burrow, Keith Galloway, Mitch Garbutt, Jamie Jones Buchanan, Carl Ablett, Brett Ferres and Stevie Ward? And secondly was this one of those 'one off' results which occasionally occur in Super League? Last season for example Wigan conceded over 60 points at Wakefield Trinity, but recovered and went on to win the title!

These are the type of judgement calls that have to be made by senior management in all sports organisations all of the time and results like the one last week heighten the need to scrutinise. We found ourselves in this position last season and at the time, we were in no doubt our best policy was no change because we believed the team would show its true colours once the group of senior players returned from injury. We made a judgement call which I believe was the right one but we are not stubborn enough to believe no change is always the best option. But equally we don’t make knee jerk decisions and any actions have to be carefully thought out with the only consideration of “what’s in the best interests of the club now and in the future”.

With regard to our playing squad we are in a period of transition and the team that played at Castleford included 6 young players who have fairly recently graduated from our Academy and they are all learning and playing in a high-pressure environment.

This month is an important one with games against Catalans Dragons, Wakefield Trinity, Huddersfield Giants and Wigan Warriors and at its end we will be in a much better position to make an accurate judgement on the performance of all our players, coaching staff and senior management including myself.

In the meantime, let this be a time when we all continue to give as much vocal support as possible to the team who I know are desperately disappointed and determined to respond in the best possible way.

Very best wishes

Gary Hetherington
Chief Executive
Mon Mar 06, 2017 8:54 am
So 4 more weeks for mc dermott to turn it around. Personally like the majority it's a mistake to wait that long.

Mon Mar 06, 2017 8:55 am
You could have sent it to our personal emails Gary. Internet forum? Thanks for the personal touch!
Mon Mar 06, 2017 8:56 am
You could have sent it to our personal emails Gary. Internet forum? Thanks for the personal touch!


He did.
Mon Mar 06, 2017 8:57 am
Ten games was always the judgement then. Needed to win 40% to stay in a job, as per his new contract. Four wins from 10. So he has to beat Catalans and Wakefield to acheive that IMO, as he will be losing a few after that. Hetherington is not doing what is best for the club and the future, he is in cloud cukoo land if he thinks that. You don't persist with a clear problem.
Mon Mar 06, 2017 9:08 am
In 10 games it will be season over for us.
Mon Mar 06, 2017 9:11 am
Homer Simpson wrote:
In 10 games it will be season over for us.


Maybe, maybe not.

If we do lose a few and GH makes changes it could also be the start of 2018's pre-season and a new era for the club.
Mon Mar 06, 2017 9:26 am
Gotcha wrote:
Ten games was always the judgement then. Needed to win 40% to stay in a job, as per his new contract. Four wins from 10. So he has to beat Catalans and Wakefield to acheive that IMO, as he will be losing a few after that. Hetherington is not doing what is best for the club and the future, he is in cloud cukoo land if he thinks that. You don't persist with a clear problem.


Up to the Wigan game is only 8 games not 10.
Mon Mar 06, 2017 9:32 am
He did.


:DOH:
Mon Mar 06, 2017 9:34 am
Seems a strange that he had ten games and GH was always going to give him ten games In fact they signed a new contract codifying that 10 game judgement, then put out this statement from GH saying we will be in a much better position to judge after 8 games.
