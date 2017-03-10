WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Richard marshall

Fri Mar 10, 2017 9:56 am
Waddy-Fax
Joined: Sat May 18, 2002 8:30 am
Posts: 3252
Location: At a party in my pants
Are people wanting a reserve team for the sake of it? Any player worth their salt is snapped up by other clubs as we can't compete. I think at this level reserve teams don't pay off.
Re: Richard marshall

Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:41 am
steve_valerugby

Joined: Thu Nov 24, 2016 6:47 pm
Posts: 5
If you have a reserve team then this encourages local talent to play for the local club. if you dont they will go to other clubs who have reserve sides to get a good level of rugby. The reserve competition has some good sides in it this year St. Helen's, Warrington Wolves, Hull etc. Coming from South Wales we dont have the same problem down there as there is only one club to follow so youngsters want to be there. A few have moved North to be at SL Academy's but not many, Local youngsters want to play for the local club and a reserve team helps them to achieve that, not all reserve players will be good enough to make the step up but surely the last thing Halifax supporters want is a good local youngster coming back to play against the team with another team because they ran a reserve set up.

Re: Richard marshall

Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:45 am
Pellon Boy
Joined: Mon Mar 09, 2015 11:44 am
Posts: 319
steve_valerugby wrote:
If you have a reserve team then this encourages local talent to play for the local club. if you dont they will go to other clubs who have reserve sides to get a good level of rugby. The reserve competition has some good sides in it this year St. Helen's, Warrington Wolves, Hull etc. Coming from South Wales we dont have the same problem down there as there is only one club to follow so youngsters want to be there. A few have moved North to be at SL Academy's but not many, Local youngsters want to play for the local club and a reserve team helps them to achieve that, not all reserve players will be good enough to make the step up but surely the last thing Halifax supporters want is a good local youngster coming back to play against the team with another team because they ran a reserve set up.


You're damned if you do and damned if you don't. We've lost some good reserves to SL clubs after we played them and they thought 'he's good, let's have him' but looking at last season we gave a few lads their chance and they took it well. I think if you run a reserve outfit outside SL you almost have to accept that your turnover of players will be high as SL clubs come and poach. You can't blame the lads for trying to make the most out of a relatively short career

Re: Richard marshall

Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:27 am
steve_valerugby

Joined: Thu Nov 24, 2016 6:47 pm
Posts: 5
But what if the likes of Morgan Punchard and Chester Butler do make it and want to play for their local club at the highest level then surely it will have been worth it. Yes you will lose players to Super League but that how life is you get offered a better job you take it or sometimes you stay where you are because you like the people you work for or the place you work and are appreciated. Swings and roundabouts some you retain some you loose but i would want players who want to play for the club rather than players who are directed to play through Dual Reg.

Re: Richard marshall

Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:46 am
Pellon Boy
Joined: Mon Mar 09, 2015 11:44 am
Posts: 319
steve_valerugby wrote:
But what if the likes of Morgan Punchard and Chester Butler do make it and want to play for their local club at the highest level then surely it will have been worth it. Yes you will lose players to Super League but that how life is you get offered a better job you take it or sometimes you stay where you are because you like the people you work for or the place you work and are appreciated. Swings and roundabouts some you retain some you loose but i would want players who want to play for the club rather than players who are directed to play through Dual Reg.


I think we agree with each other :D
c}