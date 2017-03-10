steve_valerugby wrote: If you have a reserve team then this encourages local talent to play for the local club. if you dont they will go to other clubs who have reserve sides to get a good level of rugby. The reserve competition has some good sides in it this year St. Helen's, Warrington Wolves, Hull etc. Coming from South Wales we dont have the same problem down there as there is only one club to follow so youngsters want to be there. A few have moved North to be at SL Academy's but not many, Local youngsters want to play for the local club and a reserve team helps them to achieve that, not all reserve players will be good enough to make the step up but surely the last thing Halifax supporters want is a good local youngster coming back to play against the team with another team because they ran a reserve set up.

You're damned if you do and damned if you don't. We've lost some good reserves to SL clubs after we played them and they thought 'he's good, let's have him' but looking at last season we gave a few lads their chance and they took it well. I think if you run a reserve outfit outside SL you almost have to accept that your turnover of players will be high as SL clubs come and poach. You can't blame the lads for trying to make the most out of a relatively short career