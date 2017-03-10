If you have a reserve team then this encourages local talent to play for the local club. if you dont they will go to other clubs who have reserve sides to get a good level of rugby. The reserve competition has some good sides in it this year St. Helen's, Warrington Wolves, Hull etc. Coming from South Wales we dont have the same problem down there as there is only one club to follow so youngsters want to be there. A few have moved North to be at SL Academy's but not many, Local youngsters want to play for the local club and a reserve team helps them to achieve that, not all reserve players will be good enough to make the step up but surely the last thing Halifax supporters want is a good local youngster coming back to play against the team with another team because they ran a reserve set up.